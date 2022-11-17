Hinton, w.va. – Hinton Mayor Jack Scott says he could think of no one more worthy or deserving of this year’s Spirit of Hinton honor than lifelong resident and longtime florist Donna Mock Pivont.
“Donna has spent her entire life supporting our community, and it’s our honor and privilege to recognize her as our 2022 Christmas Parade Spirit of Hinton honoree and at a city reception with the Christmas King and Queen,” the mayor said in a press release.
The City of Hinton’s Christmas Parade will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. during the city’s Hometown Christmas Festival.
Pivont has been married to husband Ray Pivont, long-term Hinton fire chief and owner of Pivont Funeral Home, for 55 years. In 1971 Ray handed his wife the key to a floral shop as a gift.
Lee, their baby son at the time, recalls the story of how his mother, knowing nothing of the floral business or floral design, made it her mission to learn about and devote her professional life to creating beautiful flower arrangements for funerals, weddings and nearly every kind of life event or occasion under the sun.
Lee and his sister, Autumn, grew up in the Hinton Floral Shop, learning from their mother, and equally dedicated father, to work hard, be involved in the community and serve as role models to their children and seven grandchildren.
Lee says his daughters grew up in Hinton, and Evan, Avery, Gavin and Sullivan are very much like their grandmother, Gigi, as independent and self-assured young women, and have excelled in Lady Bobcat basketball and volleyball.
Lee says Gigi has never missed a home or away ballgame and that her dedication to family is foremost.
Yet, Lee also says his mother has always been steadfastly committed to her community and her patrons.
“Mom has only been late to a game once or twice as she was wrapping up a floral arrangement,” Lee said. "She’s never let anyone down in all the years she has been in business.”
He also credits his mother for being an outstanding role model for his sister, niece, and grandson in North Carolina. The grandchildren range in age from 18 to 27. Through sports, pageants, graduations and the eldest’s weddings, Gigi has served as floral designer, as she has for others in the community over the past five decades.
After half a century, Donna sold her floral shop to a long-time employee last year, Michele Rollyson, yet continues to design arrangements while she also bakes hams for Pivont Funeral Home’s dinners and volunteers, and devotes her life to service and civic involvement, caring for her own mother, Margie.
She belongs to First Baptist Church of Hinton, Service Club, Wednesday Club and serves on the Board of Hospice of Southern West Virginia.
Rollyson, who has worked with Donna since she was in seventh grade, says her mentor has the biggest heart.
“She is one very special lady,” says Rollyson, “a gift to our community, and I have learned from the best. It is wonderful to see her recognized with this honor by the City of Hinton.”
“I love Hinton and I am both shocked and very honored to be named the 2022 Spirit of Hinton,” Donna Pivont shared after learning that she had been selected for the recognition. “I can get emotional,” she said, smiling.
“I love this place. We go back so far. I’ve had so many wonderful friends and customers and I love Hinton. You couldn’t get Ray and me out of here.”
