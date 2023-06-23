After years of delays, production fights, executive reshuffles and a slew of highly publicized legal incidents involving leading man Ezra Miller, DC Studios’ “The Flash” is finally here at Marquee Cinemas.
Director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson took over the project after multiple directorial changes, Covid-19 delays and an entire corporate merger. The results show themselves on the screen as the narrative is disjointed and convoluted while the visual effects look like something from an early 2000s video game cutscene.
Because this is a time-travel story, there are only a few central events that provide the narrative with a focal point from which to explore, namely the death of Barry Allen’s mother and General Zod’s invasion of Earth. The former event serves as an origin story for Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen as the Flash while the latter event serves as a crux for most of the entire DC Extended Universe. When Allen attempts to stop his mother’s murder and his father’s false imprisonment because of it, he inextricably changes the timeline so that only Michael Keaton’s old-man Bruce Wayne is left to defend Earth from the overwhelming Kyrptonian invasion that took place in 2013’s “Man of Steel.”
The film literally feels like it goes nowhere as events are retreaded repeatedly in an attempt to “fix the timeline,” which almost feels like a bit of meta-commentary from DC Studios regarding its DCEU franchise. All the typical time-traveling tropes are also here, such as Allen meeting a younger version of himself, as well as comic book tropes such as Allen losing his powers before ultimately regaining them. Though the narrative feels like it applies the proper weight necessary to highlight the ever-evolving nature of a multiverse, it can never quite shake its comic book veneer.
What the film does well is how it handles the emotion of the characters while intertwining their fates with the larger stakes that threaten the world. This is because the time travel component allows Barry’s origin story to serve as not only an inciting incident for his character arc but also as the narrative fulcrum that the antagonistic force threatens. Allen can save his mother but only if he allows Earth to be defenseless against Zod’s invasion, for instance.
The character cameos are also nearly omnipresent throughout. Too many to list, in fact. While the success of the animated “Across the Spider-Verse” shows that comic book fatigue may not be a real thing, the quality of films like “The Flash” continues to show that it is not merely a lack of creative inspiration that drives the formulaic nature of these films. When you go eight years into a production, with over four directors shuffled through, the lack of a cohesive vision becomes apparent.
