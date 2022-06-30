Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that Hershel “Woody” Williams has become the first-ever inductee into the new West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.
He also issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Monday, July 4, in honor and remembrance of Hershel “Woody” Williams.
Williams will lie in state at the West Virginia Capitol Building on Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3.
A native of Quiet Dell, Williams was America’s last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. He passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by his family at the VA hospital near Huntington named in his honor. He was 98 years old.
Earlier Thursday, Justice nominated Williams for the Hall of Fame honor. The West Virginia Veterans Council met later and unanimously voted to induct Williams.
Established by the passage of House Bill 4406 during the 2022 Legislative Session, the purpose of the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame is to honor those veterans from West Virginia who went above and beyond the call of duty on the battlefield and who continued to distinguish themselves in service after their return to the state, contributing significantly to West Virginia or the veteran community.
Williams was the last of 473 American service members who received a Medal of Honor in World War II.
As a member of the United States Marine Corps, he served in the Battle of Iwo Jima. His actions in the battle contributed significantly to its outcome and saved many American lives. As a result of the heroism Williams displayed, he received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman on Oct. 5, 1945.