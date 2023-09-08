CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In recognition of Patriot Day and Heroes Day, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk, Monday, Sept. 11.
Patriot Day, which is observed in accordance with a presidential proclamation, is the national acknowledgment that honors the memory of the Americans lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and pays tribute to all of the patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of freedom.
Gov. Justice also requests that all West Virginians observe a moment of silence Monday at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished on Sept. 11, 2001.
