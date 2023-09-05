The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS) has been awarded a grant of $25,000 from FirstEnergy to support the renovation of the historic 1834 Supreme Court of Appeals of Virginia Law Library and Study Building in Lewisburg.
The grant was presented to GHS President Janice Cooley and Vice President Al Emch by Gary Jack, senior corporate counsel at FirstEnergy, in a ceremony on Aug. 31.
The Greenbrier Historical Society acquired the landmark building in August 2022. The acquisition marked a milestone in the society’s mission to safeguard the historical architecture and stories of the region. With the help of the $25,000 grant from FirstEnergy, GHS aims to breathe new life into this iconic structure through restoration and renovation efforts.
The grant underscores FirstEnergy’s commitment to supporting local communities and historical preservation.
The restoration project is set to preserve the building’s architectural integrity while also incorporating modern amenities to ensure its functional use for educational and community events. By revitalizing this historic structure, GHS aims to create a space that fosters cultural enrichment and celebrates the region’s history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.