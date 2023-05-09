Eighteen musicians performed at the first Open Mic at the Depot of the 2023 season on Saturday, May 6, at the historic Alderson Train Depot.
The series, sponsored by Alderson Main Street, runs from May to October on the first Saturday of the month from 6-9 p.m., and is designed to give all musicians, but especially “practicing musicians,” a small, friendly venue to try new material and learn from other musicians.
Music from guitars, banjo, hand percussion, Dobro, harmonica, and a cappella singing reverberated off the surrounding hills on a beautiful spring evening.
Event organizer and moderator Marcia Sutherland welcomed participants and opened with a couple “old-timey” tunes, after which she said, “It’s nice to see familiar faces coming back from the winter break, and welcome to the new faces I see.”
Participants then played one round of three songs each, followed by a “lightning round” of just one song as the evening drew to a close.
For more information on Open Mic at the Depot, look at Alderson Main Street’s Facebook page or contact Don Sutherland at donsutherland2003@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.