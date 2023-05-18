CHARLESTON, W.Va. – First Lady Cathy Justice announced Thursday that her office will host a West Virginia Birthday Punch Contest in honor of the state’s 160th birthday.
West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original (non-alcoholic) punch recipe. The top-prize winning recipe will be served at this year’s West Virginia Day Celebration at the Culture Center in Charleston on June 20.
The recipe can be inspired by West Virginia colors, Appalachian flavors, or family punch recipes.
Recipe submissions must include:
List of ingredients and recipe
Number of people the recipe serves
In addition, participants may suggest special garnish to be added to their punch, give details about their recipe, and tell why it is the best punch to honor West Virginia’s birthday.
One grand prize winner will be selected and additional prizes will be awarded during the West Virginia birthday celebration on June 20.
To enter, go to Gov. Jim Justice’s website at https://governor.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx
The deadline for submissions is June 9.
