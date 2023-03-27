charleston, w.va. – First lady Cathy Justice announced Monday plans for the 2023 Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration, which will be Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The Culture Center will be transformed into an Easter celebration, complete with a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, princess storytelling, games, prizes, crafts, food, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the grounds of the Capitol.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

