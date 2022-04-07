Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will hold a “Pup Rally” at Welch Elementary School in McDowell County at 11:30 a.m. today to celebrate the arrival of the state’s first therapy dog through the new Friends With Paws program.
The dog is a male black Labrador retriever, and his name is Coal.
The Friends With Paws program is a partnership among the governor’s office, West Virginia Communities In Schools Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Therapy dogs will be placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse or other at-risk situations.