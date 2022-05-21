To call 2022’s “Firestarter” a Dumpster fire would be apt since it’s a bad pun fitting for a bad film.
While Blumhouse productions is known for its cost-effective, low-budget horror thrillers, this latest outing feels like the budget was eschewed altogether in an attempt to cash in on the name recognition of both the 1984 original, featuring a young Drew Barrymore, and the best-selling horror author Stephen King.
Being a remake means
comparisons to the original are inevitable, and “Firestarter” falls victim to that convention. While the original had a charming performance by Barrymore, tense moments and thrilling set pieces, the remake is a rushed mess with no plot, characters who are personalities rather than having personality and special effects that paradoxically age a film that was released just last week.
The story is almost impossible to describe without spoiling since the premise alone comprises almost the entirety of the short 94-minute runtime.
Charlie, performed in her first role by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, is the daughter of a couple that was experimented on in college with an ominous-sounding compound that either creates psychic powers or amplifies preexistent ones; the film never clarifies. She’s tested and experimented upon further until her father Andrew, played by “Highschool Musical” alum Zac Efron, uses his own abilities to rescue her from the compound, whereupon the mother and father attempt to give the young Charlie a normal life.
She enrolls in school, though she is considered an outcast and ostracized because of how her family must remain off the grid. This is a classic trope in King storytelling and finds its way here as well.
Things hit a crossroads when Charlie’s powers become uncontrollable in bursts of anger and the agency that originally created her is alerted to her location and sends another psychic to capture and detain her for further testing. There isn’t much more to say other than that this premise is almost the entire narrative until the inevitable confrontation at the end.
Undoubtedly one of the biggest sins the film makes is in its ruthless and unnecessary incineration of an innocent stray cat and how graphic the violence inflicted upon this poor soul is. The gore lingers gratuitously on the half-burned feline before Charlie ultimately puts it out of its misery with another inferno.
Speaking of which, the special effect for Charlie’s blaze looks like a simple overlay filter applied to the finished frame rather than an actual effect that makes you believe she’s creating explosions.
There are quick cuts between action scenes and while not overly choreographed, this is still a symptom of the aforementioned low budget. Nothing feels wondrous or awe-inspiring; it’s all by pretty standard stuff. Even the final escape can’t execute the “psychic escapes a facility” trope competently. The pacing is rushed to such a degree that it literally feels like video game side-quest plotting; go here, do this, run from him, evade that, finish up and accept the next mission.
This means there’s little time for actual character development and the characters feel more like they are archetypes of a personality rather than having a defined character personality of their own. This leads to less investment and less of a reason to care about the dramatic moments.
Perhaps one of the only interesting things about this film is that it’s a simultaneous theater and streaming release. This could be seen as an attempt to maximize return-on-investment since this feels like a film that was made more in order to secure the rights to the IP than it was to make an interesting remake for a beloved classic.
Many low-budget films may adopt this approach, and more choices for the audience can only be a good thing. Having to sit through “Firestarter” in a theater may cause you to spontaneously combust in your seat as you try to contain your rage for witnessing burning cats on the widescreen.
Overall, “Firestarter” is a rushed remake that does nothing to add to the original. It feels pointless, lifeless and hopeless as the despair of having to witness the unintentional horror on your screen is offset by the reminder that it’s just a movie that will eventually end, not exactly the effect any filmmaker should be going for. Thankfully it’s a short watch though it may be better to simply not watch it.
— “Firestarter” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.