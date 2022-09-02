The intrigue and excitement of college life continue as I approach my one-month mark.
It feels like I’ve been doing this for months, in the best of ways. My friends feel familiar, and much of the campus feels homey. And although it’s much larger in terms of space, opportunities, and people, it already feels a bit like my own backyard. I pleasantly stroll across campus, chattering with friends, or quizzing myself on biology terms in my head, as I head to treat myself to a mid-morning coffee and possibly a muffin between classes. The sun beats on my back as I rest my legs and sip my latte, waiting to discuss 15th-century British literature with my fellow classmates.
When anticipating what college would be like, I stressed over the littlest details and definitely prematurely over-analyzed certain aspects of dorm room life way too much. I realize now that it wasn’t necessary for me to fret over the shower situation or how I was ever going to make it across campus multiple times in one day. And I definitely didn’t need to contemplate how to have a satisfying social life, a better, more robust one than I’d ever had before, because that has all worked out effortlessly so far.
I feel like college is like a trial run for adulthood, one I am fortunate enough to have. Having always heard the phrase “with great freedom comes great responsibility,” I never quite experienced the true meaning of it ’til recently. It turns out the saying is true, and frequently it’s a tough one to follow. No one is reminding me to set my alarm for class at 8 a.m., and although there are numerous opportunities for fun, there’s still always homework to be completed, laundry to be lugged down to the washer and washed, and room tidying to be done. College life, along with life in general, is all about balance, and even for a libra, balance can be tricky to accomplish sometimes.
