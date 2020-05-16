Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published Jan. 22, 2010. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Have you lost your place?
I know lots of folks right now who are looking for a different church.
When you find a place you think you might fit, don’t be surprised if the road is a little rocky in the beginning. Take heart. It’s normal to feel out of place for quite a while, even when you find a congregation that best suits you.
Let’s face it. Churches, like all other organizations, have cliques. They don’t mean to, but they do.
It’s easy for folks who’ve been together a long time to feel so comfortable they may have forgotten what it’s like to be new.
If you’re settled into a flock already and have some newcomers, realize you may need to make some special efforts to help them find their place among you. Being friendly when you see them may not be enough to help them begin to fit in. You may need to make a few phone calls, visit or extend some kind of more personal welcome.
As a newcomer in a flock, you may have to be a little more outgoing than you would normally be. Don’t be afraid to introduce yourself to people, and don’t feel embarrassed if you’re still asking people’s names two months into settling in. They won’t be offended.
Finding a place in a new church setting may call for some patience. It’s best to attend for a while and learn how different things are done. You may have to resist the urge to volunteer right away for a particular ministry. It’s better to wait and find a spot that fits your talents, time frame and your sense of mission than to jump in, get fully engaged and then find another ministry to which you’re more fervently drawn.
Don’t expect too much of the congregation. Appreciate the fact they’ve been together for a long time, and their spiritual journey together has given them many common memories and a sense of history. In time, you will experience your own journey and you won’t be a newcomer in the flock forever.
If you’re part of the settled flock, and especially if you’ve never left one church to be part of another, your challenge will be to learn to think like a newcomer. Go out of your way to explain things and ask questions that enable you to assess their interests and needs.
Finding your place calls for perseverance, but if you’re committed to engaging in a vital spiritual journey with a group of believers new to you, the rewards will be worth the wait and the frustration that goes with discovering where you fit.
Change can be good. Embrace it with the notion of starting with a clean slate. Learn from your past mistakes and ease your way into new situations and groups of people.
Then, a few years down the road, be vigilant and eager to spot new faces in the crowd. Do for them what you wish others had done for you when you were the new kid on the block.