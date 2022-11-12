Don’t miss your chance to see our immaculate Wonderland of Trees display.
This is the last weekend for the trees to be on-site and open to the public for viewing. Our United Way of Southern West Virginia is so grateful to the Summit Bechtel National Family Scout Reserve (SBR) for hosting these sparkling trees (and all the goodies that go along with them) within the JW Marriott Jr. Leadership Center. Detailed directions to the venue can be found at unitedwayswv.org/wonderland/.
Thank you to the roughly 2,500 United Way supporters who have visited Wonderland of Trees since we opened the display last Friday, Nov. 4! “Family Fun Day” was a huge success last Saturday – full of creative gingerbread decorating, canvas painting, and floral arranging as well as a visit from Santa himself! We still have a letter-writing station available for our young visitors who would like to compose their Christmas lists to Santa and send them off via our mailbox for safe arrival to the North Pole.
Tree themes this year range from children’s books and teddy bears to four-wheeling and the hit show “Yellowstone,” with values ranging from $500 to over $5,000! Tree packages include items such as a zero-turn Bobcat mower, a children’s electric UTV vehicle, and tickets to see Carrie Underwood in concert! Daily excitement builds as we receive votes from the community on their favorite tree. So far, we’ve received over 1,500 votes! I encourage all Wonderland of Trees spectators (in-person or online) to cast unlimited votes on their favorite tree for only $1 per vote. The winner for the community favorite will be announced THIS Friday, Nov. 18, at our LIVE AUCTION where we will also have bidding open on silent auction. Thank you to Corner Gas & Grill for providing the always-delicious food for our upcoming special evening.
During the LIVE AUCTION, attendees can bid on their favorite trees to take home OR donate to be delivered to families in need. These families are identified by our United Way partner agencies and provide a tangible form of Christmas spirit within the homes of deserving families. Every single dollar raised truly makes a difference in our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s ability to positively impact lives. Several trees on display represent partner agencies and organizations who work on the frontline of care in our community – ranging from children’s and senior centers to education and recovery outreach.
I hope to see a large crowd this weekend and at our live auction evening on Friday. Thank you to everyone for your continued support!
Remaining Wonderland of Trees event schedule as follows:
TODAY Saturday, Nov. 12 — open to the public 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13 — open to the public 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18 — LIVE AUCTION 6 p.m.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
