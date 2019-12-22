The highly successful Constitutional Rights and Responsibilities Series concluded with its fourth installment on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The presentations by retired Concord University professor emeritus Dr. William A. “Bill” O’Brien were jointly funded by the Beckley Area Foundation, the Raleigh County Historical Society (RCHS) and the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center. The lecture series, at the Byrd Center campus in Beaver, was well attended and generated considerable interest. During his talks, Dr. O’Brien also pointed out the many contributions of John Beckley, father of city founder Alfred Beckley, as an early American political leader.
At the conclusion of the lecture, Ward One councilman and RCHS president Tom Sopher presented a gift to Dr. O’Brien, and a framed copy of the Constitution and Bill of Rights to the Byrd Center in appreciation for gratis use of the Robert S. Kiss Lecture Hall.
The Raleigh County Historical Society welcomes new members, and invites the public to attend its presentations. To learn more details, contact Sopher at 304-222-9445, or by email at best4cheap@yahoo.com; or Becky Leach at 304-673-4771 or e-mail, bkylch@aol.com.