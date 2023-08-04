The Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2 over labor disputes with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The Screen Actors Guild would later commence a strike that coincided with the WGA strike that was already ongoing.
The strikes are primarily concerned with issues such as intellectual property rights, streaming residuals and the rise of artificial intelligence, yet the impact of the strikes on entertainment may be felt for decades.
The number of projects that have been delayed spans across both television and film, encompassing major studios and streaming services as well as late-night programming such as “Saturday Night Live” and “The Colbert Report.” While the summer blockbuster season is in full swing, with “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” each closing in on a $600 million combined domestic box-office gross, many of the effects of the strikes won't be recognized until much further into the future.
For instance, James Cameron’s wildly successful “Avatar” franchise is seeing its third installment pushed back from a December 2024 release to a December 2025 schedule. According to ScreenDaily, “Mortal Kombat 2” has stopped filming production in accordance with the SAG guidelines. The new film adaptation of the Broadway play “Wicked” has also stopped filming with stars Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh voicing support for the unions.
The Zendaya-led “Challengers” was supposed to release to theaters next month, but that too has been delayed because the actors won’t be doing any promotional material due to the strike. The film has been pushed back to an April 2024 release though it’s unclear if the strike will clear by then. Even Marvel Studios is not immune to the effects of the strike, with “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” “Blade” and “Daredevil: Born Again” all being delayed in one form or another.
It’s hard to overestimate the impact of these strikes, but it’s remarkable to note the SAG hasn’t had a major labor dispute since the 1980s while the writers’ strike of 2007-2008 was limited to just the WGA. What makes this dispute significant is the solidarity among sectors within the industry and the transformational impact of advancing technology. The confluence of labor solidarity and external pressures from AI and streaming have led to an unprecedented sense of urgency among creatives. Only time will tell what the outcomes of these disputes will be and how it will impact our consumption of Hollywood entertainment.
