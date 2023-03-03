M. Night Shyamalan may be one of the most polarizing directors in the film industry.
The controversial director is responsible for some of the most iconic classic films, such as 1999's "The Sixth Sense" and 2000's "Unbreakable," but is simultaneously responsible for some of the biggest box-office bombs of all time, like 2013's "After Earth." Despite those setbacks, the director has returned with last week's "Knock at the Cabin," now playing at Marquee Cinemas.
The film centers on a vacationing family in the rural woods of Pennsylvania. When dual fathers Eric and Andrew are informed by their daughter that a group of armed men, led by Dave Bautista, are approaching their cabin, things quickly take a turn for the dramatic. The armed group informs the family that they have had visions of an impending apocalypse and that they have all been summoned to this cabin to conduct a ritualistic sacrifice to prevent the events.
That sets up the basic scaffolding for the plot, but where the story really excels is in the doubt surrounding the credibility of the group's claims. Throughout the film, many references are made to the apocalypse actually occurring, yet much of the subconflict comes from arguing about the veracity of these events. For instance, Andrew claims that the disasters occurring could be coincidence or even anticipated by the group as a cover to hide their homophobia.
It's impossible to view this movie without recalling the 2017 film "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," in which the story follows a father who is coerced into sacrificing one of his children by a seemingly supernatural antagonist. Where that film felt cold, distant, and apathetic, "Knock at the Cabin" is in your face with a non-stop throttle that hammers its themes in your head like one of the attackers in the cabin. The difference in approach is merely a difference in how the themes are presented, and in the case of "Knock at the Cabin," multiple angles are explored.
M. Night Shyamalan might not have scored another "The Sixth Sense," but with his latest release, the embattled director has shown that he is still capable of writing, directing, and producing a compelling piece of fiction. "Knock at the Cabin" is a story that feels epic in content and theme yet reserved in its execution and scale. There's a little bit of something for everyone in this film, whether it be exciting action set-pieces or deep, contemplative themes.
