Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the tragic death of cinematographer Haylna Hutchins.
The incident took place during principal photography on the set of the 2021 film “Rust,” when the gun used to film a cross-draw scene was loaded with live rounds. The tragedy rocked the film industry and has since renewed talks about the importance of gun safety on movie sets.
There’s a long history of instances of on-set violence occurring in the film industry. One of the most famous examples is the untimely death of Bruce Lee’s son, Brandon Lee. The events surrounding Brandon Lee’s death are still shrouded in mystery but one thing is for certain: He was shot and killed on the set of “The Crow” by a prop gun. Apparently, a bullet fragment had broken off and remained in the prop gun, which then fired cardboard wadding that contained the broken bullet fragment.
It was a tragic oversight that could have been prevented. There’s also the legendary story of Vic Morrow, Mycah Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, who tragically passed away following a stunt accident on the set of “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” The accident has haunted director John Landis ever since and led to increased safety measures in the film industry. The family of Morrow settled with the film studio for a reported $2 million for each family.
That event also called into question why Landis and the studio circumvented already established anti-child labor laws. Some critics argue that in the case of Baldwin on “Rust,” many safety procedures were already in place on that film set yet the accident still occurred. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed worked as the armorer and prop master on the set of the film and was responsible for handling the weapons that were to be used in the film. She has been charged along with Baldwin. Gutierrez-Reed claims that the box of dummy rounds she purchased was mixed with live rounds and she subsequently sued the supplier of those dummy rounds.
Assistant Director David Halls has also been charged. He was identified as the man who actually handed the loaded gun to Baldwin before he discharged it. Halls signed a plea agreement “for the charge of negligent use of a firearm.” This case will be a difficult one for prosecutors because of the varying levels of culpability: is an actor supposed to be a gun safety expert or is he to rely on the authorities around him to provide a safe environment? How will the film industry prevent tragedies such as these from happening in the future?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.