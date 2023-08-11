I had just handed over $1.25 at the Pax tollbooth when I began to question my trip.
It’s not every day – or ever – that I have doubts about attending Marshall football games, but that fall Saturday in 2004, I just wasn’t sure.
I still can’t explain what was going through my head when I exited the West Virginia Turnpike at Mahan and headed home to Beckley.
By the time I reached the mall exit, however, there was one objective.
That’s when I pulled out my silver Kyocera flip phone, dialed 304-252-6353, placed my order and headed to King Tut.
I parked my car as close to the building as I could – just as my dad taught me – making sure to leave a clear path for the curb girls and those exiting the busy parking lot.
When it was my turn, I rolled down the window, smiled and said three of my favorite words.
“Pizza for James.”
My parents almost always ordered King Tut to-go when I was a kid. I took mine to-go that day, too, but didn’t head for home.
It had been 4 ½ years since my dad passed away. Four and a half years since he enjoyed a King Tut pizza and five years since he watched or listened to a Marshall football game.
I missed him terribly and decided maybe I could do something about it.
So, I drove my King Tut pizza to Oak Hill, parked my car, rolled down the driver’s side window and tuned the radio to Steve Cotton’s call of Marshall football.
I’m not sure if anyone saw me eating pizza at the foot of my dad’s grave that day, but that’s what I did.
I always feel connected to my mom and dad, but never more than when I’m at the ocean, watching Marshall football or the Atlanta Braves or eating King Tut pizza.
••
We all like to think we’re special and love the things we love more than anyone else possibly could.
We’re usually wrong about that.
I know nearly every Beckley native has their own King Tut story.
I went to high school with people who worked there and whose parents worked there.
I know married couples who had their first dates there and now celebrate their wedding anniversaries beneath the neon glow of the iconic sign.
Then there are the regulars whose diets include weekly visits for their favorite foods.
King Tut has never let us down or left us hungry.
Except on Wednesdays, which I feel safe in saying is the one day of the week when the craving for something delicious has historically hit King Tut fans the hardest.
Growing up, I always wondered why it was closed on Wednesday. How could they do that to us?
I got the answer a few years after I started working at The Register-Herald.
Back in the day, when Beckley boasted three popular drive-in restaurants, the owners got together to figure out how they could each have a day off.
Apparently, the best way to do that was to draw straws.
The years and decades went by and the other drive-ins closed, but King Tut stuck with its Wednesdays off.
Soon, I guess, every day will feel like Wednesday.
It’s been two weeks since the rumor that broke the collective heart of southern West Virginia – and broke the internet, too – began circulating on social media.
And three days ago, King Tut owners Dave and Michelle McKay confirmed our fears.
In just a few short weeks, the Beckley landmark will serve its last (insert your favorite menu item here) customers.
It’s dramatic, I know, but I feel as though I’ve experienced quite a few stages of grief over the past couple of weeks.
I was shocked, then sad, then mad and fully in denial, of course.
I even had a plan to win the lottery and #SaveKingTut.
Alas, I am not a billionaire, as someone else purchased my winning ticket.
And I’m not mad anymore – the McKay family has served our families for more than seven decades. I hope to retire one day, too, Lord willing, so how can I fault them?
I am sad though. Sept. 5 is going to be a rough one.
But I have a plan.
I’m going to eat King Tut as much as possible over the next few weeks, trying as many different menu items as possible, while also getting my fill of pizza. (A barbecue sandwich, my mom’s favorite menu item, is a must-have!)
I just want to enjoy one of my favorite places as long as I can.
••
I’ve never been a big fan of change, on any level. But change is inevitable.
It’s important, I think, to recognize that sometimes things just go away with no warning – no chance for goodbyes.
We have that here.
I’m thankful the McKays are giving us that chance.
Though I – we – will miss King Tut forever, the memories will remain, and I hope everyone has the chance to make at least one more.
And I know there’s a trip to Oak Hill – and a “Pizza for James” – in my very near future. It’s not football season just yet, so we’ll listen to the Braves instead.
