CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Office of Nutrition Services on Tuesday announced updated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) income eligibility guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
The new guidelines indicate a family of four can earn $55,500 and qualify for WIC benefits, an increase of $4,162 from 2022. These guidelines are adjusted for recent inflation over the past year.
An additional 4,600 West Virginians could be served under the expanded WIC income eligibility guidelines. Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, nutritious foods, and access to maternal, prenatal and pediatric health care services that may otherwise be unavailable. West Virginia WIC serves 86 percent of all babies born in West Virginia.
The new income guidelines represent 185 percent above the federal poverty level for all 48 contiguous states.
