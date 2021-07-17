Last year, Fred Dolin was hoping to take his barbecue catering business to fairs and festivals throughout the region. Then came Covid.
But instead of parking his pull-behind smoker for good, Dolin looked into the idea of opening a permanent location, his first restaurant. And on June 19, 2020, that’s just what he did. The Pink Pig opened at 145 S. Court St. in Fayetteville, and business has been smokin’ ever since.
“It’s been awesome,” Dolin said. “With the national park, it’s not only helped us, it’s helped everyone in the community, other businesses here in town. I think we’ve all worked together to help each other.”
As a matter of fact, The Pink Pig has been so successful that Dolin is opening a second location in Huntington this week, and a third location in the region — scheduled to open in August — will be announced Monday.
“If you listen to 107 FM, you’ll hear where it is,” he said, declining to let the pig out of the stall just yet.
He’s not stopping with three. A fourth location is slated to open next May in Clearwater, Fla., where Dolin’s son lives.
The Pink Pig takes to the roads, too.
“We go all over the place, catering,” he said Wednesday, as he readied a crew for an event in Teays Valley. “Anywhere somebody wants us, we’ll go.”
Dolin moved to Beckley from Saint Albans nine years ago. Even though he pulls his smoker back to his hometown area to cater events and he’s opening a new site in Huntington, he still calls Beckley and Fayetteville home.
“I love it here,” he said.
In fact, just about the only other place he’d rather be is wherever there’s a competition with someone like four-time world champion celebrity barbecue chef Myron Mixon.
“I’ve always watched and enjoyed those shows,” Dolin said, referring to reality TV programs such as “BBQ Pitmasters” on Destination America. “That’s my ultimate goal, to go up against one of the world-famous pit masters.”
For now, though, he’ll focus on keeping the Fayetteville location the local and tourist favorite it has become in the last year and on opening new Pink Pigs.
The new Huntington location came to fruition after some dedicated customers, who traveled to Fayetteville often just to eat at The Pink Pig, mentioned they had the perfect spot for him in Huntington.
“Being from down that way, I took the opportunity and ran with it,” Dolin said. The property at 4341 U.S. 60, Suite 135, has been remodeled just for The Pink Pig. “It looks awesome.”
Customers make a similar “awesome” comment when they talk about The Pink Pig’s pulled pork, brisket, ribs, barbecue pulled chicken, hot bologna, sides including coleslaw and beans, or Sloppy Mac and Cheese (which is pulled pork or brisket stirred into homemade macaroni and cheese), Dolin said.
Or they might favor Dolin’s Cheerwine jalapeño poppers (made with Cheerwine soda that’s also on the menu), or his pimento cheese jalapeño poppers, or one of his new-to-the-menu brisket jalapeño poppers.
For many, it’s the sweeter side of the menu that gets the “awesome” comments, he said.
“They love the banana pudding that my girlfriend makes,” Dolin said. “And we do a smoked chocolate chip cookie, a smoked peanut butter cookie, and a smoked snickerdoodle.”
On weekends and sometimes on weeknights, The Pink Pig hosts live music outside the restaurant, where picnic tables invite families to enjoy local bands while they dine.
“Neighbors come out on their porches to sit and listen when we do that,” Dolin said, adding that he’s helping the City of Fayetteville plan a Sept. 11 music festival at the old high school football field.
“And Bridge Day, we’ll host a three-day festival that weekend, too,” he said. “I love music festivals.”
Whether you go for the music, the pork, the chicken, the beef, the pudding, the poppers, or the classic glass bottle sodas, Dolin said The Pink Pig is the place to be.
“Just come by and see us,” he said.
The Pink Pig in Fayetteville is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find details on Facebook at The Pink Pig / Fred’s BBQ, or call 304-575-6152.