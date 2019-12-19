OAK HILL — For nearly four decades, Fayette County children have had a special Santa Claus in their corner.
The Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund, formerly the Fayette Toy Fund, annually provides an extra dose of Christmas cheer in the form of toys for hundreds of Fayette children as the time of Santa's Christmas Eve jaunt approaches.
The Canyon Rim Rotary Club, formed when the Oak Hill and Fayetteville Rotary Clubs merged in recent years, currently oversees the massive undertaking as one of its numerous civic projects.
Under the umbrella of the Fayette County Rotary Foundation, Inc., this year's Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund party is planned from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Lewis Christian Community Center at 469 Central Ave.
Canyon Rim Rotary Club member Cassie Ortiz is chair of the toy fund effort this year, and she says support has been a big plus in 2019.
"We've actually gotten more support this year," Ortiz said Wednesday as volunteers put the finishing touches on collating and labeling bags of gifts to be presented to children Saturday. "We reached out and got a lot more people involved and active in it."
There has been "a huge outpouring of community involvement this year," she stressed.
As of midweek, Ortiz said 540 children ages 12 and under had been registered to participate in the Saturday party. The children hail from Fayette County and are screened by the DHHR.
"With a lot of kids, this may be the only gift they get," said Ortiz. Toy fund officials spend an average of about $30 per children, and they try to give each child at least three presents.
Saturday's party will feature a variety of activities besides the toy giveaway. During the morning, Santa Claus will be on hand to help give the children gifts. Representatives from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will also be present to deliver books, and children will get to color a bookmark to take home with them. According to Ortiz, the Knights of Columbus will be onsite delivering coats and hats, and Gideons International will provide Bibles. There is "big involvement from a lot of people," said Ortiz.
In addition to donations from the public which aid the purchase of gifts, the toy fund also benefits from toy donations from The Greenbrier resort, Toys for Tots and Hamilton, Burgess, Young and Pollard PLLC, as well as others, and a grant through Walmart eases the burden some.
Financial support from the public is always welcome to help provide "a little cushion" moving forward. "We're still a little short of breaking even for this year," Ortiz said. "We're digging into reserves from last year.
"The last three years operated at a loss. We're trying to make that up."
The Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization, so donations are tax-deductible. Donations can be made out to the Fayette County Rotary Foundation with Christmas Toy Fund in the memo line. For more information or to done, Ortiz can be reached by phone at 614-397-3874 or 304-900-5046 or email at cwhiteod@gmail.com.
While much of the heavy lifting has been done this week to get ready for the party, volunteers are still welcome Saturday morning to make things go a little more smoothly. "I don't think we've ever been short, but I don't think we can ever have too many, either," Ortiz said of volunteers, who are asked to arrive before 8:30 a.m.
As volunteers inside the Lewis Christian Community Center Wednesday prepared gifts for the big day, three men who are employed in West Virginia American Water's Oak Hill office arrived to deliver bicycles and tricycles.
"We just took it on ourselves; we just like what the Lewis Center does," said Brian Janney.
With support from American Water, the men delivered bikes which they and their co-workers collectively banded together to purchase. "Each shop does a different philanthropy — not through the company, just us guys, but they support us doing it," said Janney, who was joined Wednesday by fellow WVAW workers Aaron Simpkins and Travis Crites.
Besides providing bicycles and tricycles, Janney said, the men may try to pitch in this weekend. "We may do some volunteering Saturday, to help hand some stuff out or do some deliveries," he said. "We just like doing that and helping the local community.
"It's not for any type of recognition. We just like to help the community out. We're out in the community every day."
Helping making a child smile this Christmas will be well worth it. "It's nice to get a surprise; for a kid, that could make or break their Christmas."
Another volunteer, Walt Noyes, is a member of the Canyon Rim Rotary Club and a past officer of the Oak Hill Rotary Club, the latter which took over the toy fund's operation about a decade ago.
The mission, he said, is pretty straightforward. "We just try to fill the needs for the children."
• • •
The Fayette Toy Fund was established in 1981 by Kathryn Lancianese, of Mount Hope, and family members.
When she was presented the Distinguished Mountaineer award in 2007, Kathryn Lancianese praised all the volunteers and contributors who made the program work over the years. "It's not me," she said.
The Fayette Toy Fund "reminds me of when I was young," she said at the time. "We didn't have a whole lot except love. These kids deserved it. It's been a joy ... and it still is."
