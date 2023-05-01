The Fayette County 4-H Camp is sponsoring a federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
The camp will be at Fayette County 4-H Camp, 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville, on July 10-14.
Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. To be eligible, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Children who are part of households that receive SNAP and/or TANF assistance are automatically eligible to receive free meals.
Eligibility is based on income guidelines that range from an annual income of $26,973 for a one-person household to $93,536 for an eight-person household.
