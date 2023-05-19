Over the years, there have been a handful of franchises in film history that have established themselves as hallmarks of the movie theater.
Long-running series like “James Bond,” “Rocky” and “Godzilla” have embedded themselves in the public consciousness over time to become shorthand references for the concepts they convey. With the new release of “Fast X,” the 11th film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, it may be time to consider whether the physics-defying, drag racing franchise is in the same echelon of significance as the pantheon of franchises that have come before.
In honor of the release of “Fast X” this weekend at Marquee Cinemas, I want to share a few of my favorite films from the action-packed intellectual property. My first experience with the franchise began with watching the original 2001 film, “The Fast and Furious,” with my uncle on a VHS tape from Blockbuster. I would still consider that to be the best film in the series, overall. The original is a grounded and gritty crime-thriller that feels like a reinvention of “Point Break” with souped-up Honda Civics. This was also the vehicle that propelled Vin Diesel into international superstardom as his portrayal of Dominic Toretto steals every scene he is in.
My next favorite in the series is the third film that was released but which is technically the first in the chronological timeline. This is 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” a film in which neither Vin Diesel nor Paul Walker appear as main characters. This left many fans divided at the time since it appeared that the franchise was pulling a “Halloween III: Season of the Witch,” but what I loved was the visual aesthetic, the exploration of cultural differences and a keen focus on drifting as a racing technique.
Finally, “Fast Five” rounds out my top three “Fast and Furious” films of all time. Released a full 10 years after the release of the original film, this is the one that introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Luke Hobbs. This injection of star power into the franchise is often credited with reviving the blockbuster appeal of the series, and the fight between Hobbs and Toretto is one of my favorite on-screen fist fights ever. Unfortunately, this is also where many fans began to suspect that the franchise may have “jumped the shark” because this is the film that featured the infamous bank-vault dragging car chase.
The “Fast and Furious” franchise is one that has undergone a lengthy evolution, and everyone will have a different list of favorites. From beginning as an underground racing crime-thriller focused on stealing DVD players, to entering Earth’s orbit in a rocket car to stop a satellite from hacking the world, the franchise has continued to push the boundaries of what can be plausibly done in a realistic setting. With the introduction of Jason Momoa as the new antagonist, “Fast X” looks to be one of the craziest adventures yet!
