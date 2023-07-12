The Farmers Market located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza will open for the 2023 season on Monday, July 17, and will remain open through September.
Market vendors will set up at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and sell from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Qualified market vendors will accept senior coupons.
The Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza is located on the top level of the parking facility on Neville Street. Contact David Richmond, WVU extension agent, at 304-255-9321 for more information or if you would like a booth to sell produce or related items at the market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.