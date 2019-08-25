Fans choose sides in the "Chicken Sandwich War"

Randy Estrada holds up his chicken sandwich at Popeyes, Aug, 22, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-food menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It's been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported longer lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)