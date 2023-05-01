CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Women’s Commission (WVWC) is partnering with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs for a presentation of “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” on May 6 at 5 p.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex - Culture Center Theatre in Charleston.
Proceeds from the event will benefit WVWC.
“The Fannie Lou Hamer Story” by Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye, directed by Byron C. Saunders, is an educationally focused production that addresses the struggle for human dignity and freedom.
Aimbaye was inspired after watching a television interview with voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, whose brave commitment became a catalyst for the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965. Hamer’s truthful account of voter registration suppression and brutal jail-house beatings moved Aimbaye to conceive a powerful one-woman stage play, “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story.”
The performance is approximately 90 minutes without intermission and contains mature themes, language, and descriptions of racially motivated violence. A reception will follow the performance.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance at www.wvdhhr.org/wvwc.
For more information, contact WVWC Executive Director Jill Upson at Jill.S.Upson@wv.gov.
