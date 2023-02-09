lewisburg, w.va. – Family Refuge Center will have its first ever Family Paint Night at the Family Learning Center at Lindside United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 16, from 6-8 p.m.
Artist Linda Terry will host the event to raise funds and awareness to eliminate domestic and sexual violence in our communities.
Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased online under the event section of the center’s website at www.familyrefugecenter.org.
Children under 12 must have a parent or guardian present. Non-alcoholic beverages will be served, and snacks will be available.
For more information or if you would like to volunteer, call 304-645-6324.
Family Refuge Center is a community-based, non-profit organization committed to ending physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. It serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, elder abuse and human trafficking in Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Pocahontas counties. Services include but are not limited to emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, court advocacy, hospital accompaniment, therapy, support groups and supervised visitation and exchanges.
The center staff also provides awareness, education, and training to youth and adults in its service area. Through direct and outreach services, the center reached over 1,088 individuals last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.