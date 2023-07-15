This is a good little story about destination travel at its best. It’s one of a three-generation, family-run business in Union, W.Va., where fun and nostalgia and how you make the proverbial bread is a recipe handed down.
It’s about this family of mothers and daughters who figured out how to dance to the rhythm of their individual talents, together.
Ashley Lucas, 29, loves making cream pies while her sister, Casey Banscoi, 21, has the right touch for baking bread.
The gift of gab with the customers and idea generator belongs to Sarah Martin, 49. She is the mom to Ashley and Casey.
Not to be outdone is the family matriarch, Francis Bostic, 73, who glazes the doughnuts and anything else they push her way.
The previously Mennonite-owned Gap Mills, W.Va., bakery, known as the Kitchen Creek Bakery, opened in 1994 and closed in 2018.
That little bakery was known far and wide for the scent of yeast and cinnamon as you entered the tiny shop and were immediately stopped in your tracks by the aroma of fruit pies and bread, wafting through the air as you eye the cookies and mouthwatering fudge.
It’s no wonder the town was crushed, along with its many visitors, over the closing. But not for long.
The tourist hot spot reopened as The Dough Ball at the beginning of this year.
It all started when Ashley was in high school. She worked for the Mennonite family that owned the bakery. Even after she went off to college, her summers were spent working in the modest backroom kitchen of the bake shop.
“I really enjoyed it,” she says. “I kind of liked working by myself a little bit and as long as you had the recipe in front of you and you knew how to do it, you could do your own thing.”
Last fall when she saw the bakery was up for sale, the MRI technician for the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center began to have flashbacks to the good old days.
“We saw it up for sale in October. I joked with my mom and said, ‘We should go in half and buy the bakery,’” she said to the hum of the mixers in the background.
Martin, the assessor for Monroe County, took her up on it. “I just seen that she wanted to do it pretty bad. So, I just kind of told her I would go along with it and see what we could do with it.”
They purchased the business in December of 2022 and opened The Dough Ball in January.
Getting started
It was stressful getting the business off the ground, Ashley remembers.
“My father-in-law owns the Kalico Kitchen in Union. He got really sick with Covid in 2021. He let my husband Clay take it over. So luckily my husband already knew the business aspect of it. He was very helpful in getting us going and telling us what all needed to be done.”
Clay pointed them in the right direction for operational decisions like payroll, taxes, and such.
Then there were the recipes. What about the recipes?
“I called [their son] on the phone and jokingly said, ‘If the deal goes through, can I have the recipe for the pepperoni rolls?’” Ashley remembered, laughing. “Because people loved their pepperoni rolls.”
According to Ashley, the folks at Kitchen Creek said, if Ashley buys it, she gets all the recipes.
The first few months were crazy and stressful. Then business slowed during the rainy season.
Looking back on it, Martin said, “It’s probably a little harder than I thought it would be. At first, I was like, oh goodness, this is a lot. Over time and as everybody kind of works together, we accomplish a lot in a day’s time.”
Meanwhile, Ashley and her mom were still working their full-time jobs.
“I was on X-ray for eight years and then I got to cross-train in MRI,” Ashley says. “You have to have so many hours and so many exams to take the test in Roanoke. And so, I’d have to be there, five days a week. And then I was at the hospital and come here and work in the evening and be here until 9 or 10 o’clock at night and then here on Saturdays all day.”
That’s where sister Casey came into play. “My sister has been really good to us in getting things going. Starting with the [bakery goods] that need to raise. Bread needs to be made first, and cookies need baked last because they’re faster,” explains Ashley.
“So, a lot of times she has things wrapped up by the time we’re getting off. So here lately, she’s been a super big help. Here lately we haven’t been having to come down and make as much. It’s been a big stress reliever.”
Martin chimed in, “It’s been interesting at times. And I’ve never made any kind of bread or cookies, hundreds at a time. You think, oh my gosh, are we going to use this much dough? Then it’s like people come in and buy that stuff like crazy. I’m like oh my gosh, I thought this would last three weeks and it lasted a week.”
The support of the community has meant a lot to the family.
“They come through the door, and everyone tells us they are so glad we opened back up the bakery. They were ready to come back,” Ashley says.
With the summer travel season in full gear, it’s back to crazy busy again, especially on the weekends.
Community/destination bakery
Ashley notes that 70 percent of their business comes from travelers. Thirty percent of their business is local.
Like the day trip crowd, explains Martin. “Yeah, most of the time it’s a day trip. A couple come in from over on the other side of Beckley back in the spring. They said they’d come over for their 50th anniversary and they wanted to go to the Cheese ‘n’ More and they found out that we’ve opened back up and they wanted to stop here.”
Cheese ‘n’ More is another Mennonite-owned business across the street that sells jams, jellies, deli meat, cheese, and more.
There are also the regulars from Roanoke who always call in their orders ahead of time. “They’ll come over on Saturday and pick it up because they miss the old pies that the Mennonites used to make,” Ashley says.
“There’s a lot from Lewisburg, Greenbrier County, and you know locals here and there,” Martin says.
Moncove Lake State Park also brings in a lot of out-of-state visitors as well, she adds.
“Visitors ask lots of questions. When ramps were [in season], they would come in and ask, ‘What’s ramps?’” Ashley says, laughing as she goes on about the local favorite and their new recipe, ramp pepperoni rolls.
“Mom’s a big talker. She always tells people she could talk to a rock because it won’t talk back. We get to meet new people all the time.
“And we like telling people about how we made their cupcakes. If they don’t know what something is, we’ll take it from [the shop], bring it back, cut it open, and give them a sample without them having to buy the whole thing and not know if they are going to like it or not.”
The locals love the pizzas, another new item on the menu. And doggy treats, too, another homemade item that is a crowd favorite.
And, with a nod to the community, Martin dreamed up the Gator Dog. This is where Grandma Bostic comes in. Gator Dog is a long skinny doughnut, cut down the middle with buttercream icing inside and chocolate drizzled on the top. It is named after the old Gap Mills School mascot.
A family affair
What’s it like working with your sister, your mom, and your grandma, you wonder?
“It’s pretty good. We kind of try to stay out of each other’s way. You know, once you’re around each other for a certain amount of time, we can start to get on one another’s nerves. We don’t say anything. You can just tell by the faces,” teases Ashley.
Life got a little easier for Ashley now that she works at the hospital only two and a half days a week, which gives her more time to concentrate on the bakery.
It seems the women have found their rhythm.
“We could maybe make it a little bigger,” says Martin, thinking out loud. “The room that people shop in is not very big. It serves its purpose. Sometimes we think we’d like to expand the kitchen and make it more, but then if you do too much, it cuts into your profit. So, let’s just keep doing what we’re doing.”
And that’s the story of a little bakery, and the family of women, in the middle of seemingly nowhere West Virginia, but some place pretty special. A family recipe for homemade goodness.
