Moving out of summer and into fall is something difficult for me to come to terms with. And look where we are today. Not in summer. I do, however, write an events column, so I feel almost obligated to at least try and take solace in the great festivals and get-togethers that fall brings. Some of you look forward to the transition, but either way, here are some things to do that we will all appreciate.
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayettevlle is moving into the Gauley season in style. They will start by warming you up for their big weekend with Shawn Benfield on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, Sept. 24, we are all invited to celebrate their second year of Folktober Fest from noon - 10 p.m. They promise to do it even bigger and better this year, with vendors, games, raffles, prizes and much more. The acoustic duo MA’AM will bring their amazing energy and beautiful voices to the stage at 7 p.m. Freefolk will also be debuting Folktoberfest, a traditional Marzen from the tanks of their new facility. It’s a malty, full bodied amber lager with notes of toasted bread and caramel, so it’s the perfect choice for a fall festival. The recipe for Folktoberfest was created by the owner, Jeff Edwards, and brewed as a co-effort between himself and his head brewer, Jim Way.
On Saturday, Sept 24, BEX is hosting its 3rd annual Oddities and Curiosities Fair in Word Park. What better way to get the Halloween season started than with vendors of all things weird or bizarre. If it’s offbeat, extraordinary, peculiar, or curious, you are likely to find it at this open-air marketplace. There will also be wandering performers, mystics, fortune tellers, film screenings, a ghost hunt, and even a costume contest. This is a free event from 5 – 9 p.m. with live music all evening from Hannah and Lily Moore, The OYB, Seeking Altitude, and Pink Casino. This event exceeded all expectations last year and this one is promising to be even better, so get the whole family out for a truly unique experience.
RetroReset Video Games & Collectibles will be celebrating its new location at the Crossroads Mall with two events this week. Thursday, Sept. 22 is Kids Lego Night at 6 p.m. Cost is $15, which includes food, drink and a Lego set. Kids can hang out, build Lego masterpieces, and play games together all evening. Please call them or message them on FB ahead of time for this one so they can have the proper supplies ready.
Then on Saturday, Sept. 24, RetroReset is hosting a Hot Wheels show. You will find Matchbox, Johnny Lightning and all the other die cast cars at this event. Spots are $15 per table if you want to participate, or just drop in for free and buy, sell, and trade with the die cast community. Set up is at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m.
If Hot Wheels doesn’t satisfy your nerd fix on Saturday, head on down to the Dragon’s Den in Beckley from 1 – 5 p.m. for their Gaming Swap Meet. Bring your games and gaming items and do some trading and selling. Table spaces are free, but first come first serve, so come early to setup. Video games, trading card games, board games, and table-top games are all “in play” for this event.
The Resort at Glade Springs is holding its second Starlight Soiree on Friday from 7 – 11 p.m., rolling out the red carpet “Hollywood Lights” style this year. DJ Nick Scott will be spinning tunes at the gorgeous Glade Springs pavilion, and the resort will be providing the food and drinks. You will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items such as dining, art, trips and spa packages at this spectacular ladies night event. Get tickets to this one early at wvvga.wufoo.com.
It’s that time of year again when local celebrities get together to raise money for United Way of Southern WV. On Friday, Sept. 23, they are holding the annual Dancing with the Stars event at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Come help support them all and see who wins this season. Money raised from Dancing with the Stars goes directly into the annual campaign fund to serve over 42 partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area. I always like to include an event that is fun while helping out your community at the same time, and this one certainly fits the bill.
I know that as October approaches, many of you start to get into “spooky mode,” so here is something to help you get an early start. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Ace Adventure Resort will host a paranormal investigation of the town of Thurmond with its Ghost Hunt event. From 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. guests will experience a four to six hour guided hike from ACE Beach to Thurmond via the Southside Junction Trail. This interpretive hike will lead guests into the paranormal hotspots of Thurmond while using equipment such as K2 meters, spirit boxes, special cameras and more to locate spiritual entities. It doesn’t get much spookier than this one, and you can contact Ace for more details.
Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept, 25, is Wild & Wonderful Women’s Weekend at the Arrowhead Bike Farm in Fayetteville. Whether you are a local or a visitor, you can come enjoy the New River Gorge National Park mountain biking culture. This event is an effort to help grow the community of women mountain bikers. This will be a weekend retreat full of camping, community development, yoga, and biking. Instructors will be teaching beginner and intermediate biking skills while getting in some mileage in the New River Gorge. All demographics, ages, and skill levels are welcome to come and make new friends, while embracing the power of formal instruction. If you are a woman that has been looking for a reason to get into a new outdoor activity, this is your opportunity, even if you have never ridden a trail in your life.
This week’s options fit the very definition of “a little something for everybody.” Let me know if there’s something coming up you would like to see here in my column. I can’t get it all in here, but I can sure try, so hit me up at events@register-herald.com.
