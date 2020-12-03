Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published April 3, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
A friend named Jean recently welcomed a new grandchild. The joy that came with this birth was unusually noteworthy. Her daughter Tammy had lost three pre-term babies in one year. Despite the agony of each loss, Tammy put her faith to work, and with some special medical intervention, tried again. All of us who know the anxious grandmother prayed with her for the safe arrival of a baby girl, who weighed in pink and healthy a couple of weeks ago.
Someone said to Jean, “I’ll bet when you heard the news you were jumping for joy!”
“No,” she said. “I fell on my knees.”
How often we fail to offer praise and thanksgiving when prayers are answered. Gratitude is more than a sense of relief. It’s an expression of trust. Acknowledging the answers to our prayers should be as intense as the requests we have made. God is worthy of our highest praise and thanksgiving.
Gratitude is full acknowledgment of our belief in God’s direct intervention in a situation or circumstance.
Friday, a friend sent this passage from Philip Yancey’s book, “The Difference Prayer Makes.” It is printed with permission from the author:
“Does prayer have any real impact on our world? Or is it merely a private conversation with God?
“In a scene recorded in Revelation 8:1-5, the apostle John foresees a direct linkage between the visible and invisible worlds. At a climactic moment in history, heaven is quiet. Seven angels stand with seven trumpets, waiting. Silence reigns, as if all heaven is listening on tiptoe. Then an angel collects the prayers of God’s people on earth — all the accumulated prayers of praise, lament, abandonment, despair, petition — mixes them with incense, and presents them before the throne of God. The silence finally breaks when the fragrant prayers are hurled down to earth, setting off a storm of “thundering, lightning and an earthquake.”
“The message is clear. The people who pray are essential agents in the final victory over evil, suffering, and death.”
Both reminders of God’s faithfulness have inspired me this week. More than that, they’ve motivated me to pray more and to put more faith behind those prayers.
And when I see the answers come, I will jump for joy, but not before I fall on my knees in true thanksgiving and praise.