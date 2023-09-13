lewisburg, w.va. – The State Fair of West Virginia’s Fall Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale is back on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, in Lewisburg, W.Va., at the event center.
The event gets underway both days from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., while the WV Lottery Building will have sales from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
“The giant flea market is one of the most popular events on grounds,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Whether you are looking for a unique shopping experience or just cleaning and need to get rid of stuff, this event has something for everyone.”
Vendor spots are still available but must be pre-registered. Large items are the responsibility of the vendor and buyer.
All shoppers are asked to park in the free parking lot located on U.S. 219 South and walk through the tunnel entrance. Admission is free to shop.
For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market, or call 304-645-1090.
The event center is a 200-acre multi-purpose meeting and exposition facility providing a wide variety of event rental opportunities and hosting over 300 events annually.
