Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published June 23, 2006. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
The following insights from a friend’s e-mail offer a clue about how we tend to face a crisis and why we often fail to find the answers we need.
According to the e-mail, a buzzard, which normally glides powerfully above the earth, remains helpless when placed in a small pen. Even though the pen is open at the top, the buzzard cannot get out. It begins flight from the ground with a run of 10 to 12 feet. Without that distance for take-off, the bird remains a prisoner in a jail with no top.
A bat that is remarkably nimble in the air, likewise requires some take-off space. It cannot rise from a level place. All it can do is shuffle about helplessly, and no doubt, painfully, until it reaches some slight elevation from which it can throw itself into the air.
A bumblebee, if dropped into an open tumbler, will be there until it dies or is taken out. It never sees the means of escape from the open top. It persists in trying to find a way out through the sides or bottom. It will seek a way where none exists, until it destroys itself.
In many ways, we humans are like the buzzard, the bat and the bumblebee. We struggle with our problems and frustrations, never thinking to look up.
Someone has said, “Sorrow looks back. Worry looks around. Faith looks up.”
I’m also told that an elephant can be chained to an immovable object for a few weeks, after which time, it can be chained by one ankle to the smallest post from which it will never break loose. It accepts the idea that nothing will change and remains a prisoner.
It’s easy to get bogged down trying to solve our problems using only an earthly perspective, when what we need is divine revelation. We flail about aimlessly, trying to rely on methods that won’t work and looking for answers in all the wrong places.
Faith directs us upward, where nothing is impossible and where we can find what we need most — the strength to cope with the difficulty and the wisdom to apply sacred truth to the situation at hand.
I believe one of the biggest enemies we have to fight is apathy. Like the elephant, we become convinced nothing will change, things won’t get better, and we are doomed to failure.
Apathy is the worst cage of all. It has no open top, no way out.
Although it’s hard sometimes to keep on believing that God has better things in mind for us, faith in His love for us is always the best escape route when we fall into a tumbler of trouble.
We’re not buzzards, bats or bumblebees. Faith gives us the capacity to fly upward from a still point. We just need to apply the good sense to use it.