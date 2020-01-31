Explore New River Gorge on winter hikes

Active Southern West Virginia will host four beginner-friendly hikes in February, beginning with one Saturday in Nallen.
The free guided group hikes are led by Active SWV community captains, volunteers who want to lead others to live healthier and more active lives.
On Saturday, the group will offer the Meadow River Trail Hike in Nallen beginning at 1 p.m.
The Timber Ridge Trail Hike from the Long Point Trail in Fayetteville is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m.
The following Sunday afternoon, those interested may take part in the Kaymoor Trail Hike from the Brooklyn Trailhead in Cunard beginning at 1 p.m.
Also on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m., a Tree Identification Hike will be at Burnwood in Lansing.
Community captains remove barriers that prevent community members from being active by providing free weekly and monthly physical activity programs in their communities. Three of the February hikes are in conjunction with Get Active in the Park, an innovative partnership between the National Park Service and Active Southern West Virginia.
For more information on the hikes and other free Active SWV programs, visit www.activeswv.com/events, email info@activeswv.com, or call 304-254-8488.