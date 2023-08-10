Nordic walking is a sport that’s quickly gaining in popularity. If you’re looking for a simple, effective and enjoyable activity to keep fit in retirement, Nordic walking might interest you.
About
Nordic walking is very similar to regular walking and hiking. The main difference is that it’s done with walking sticks, also called Nordic poles. This outdoor sport was created as a summer training program for cross-country skiing athletes. Today, it’s accessible to everyone.
Benefits
Compared to regular walking, which only involves the lower limbs, Nordic walking is a total-body workout. It engages an estimated 80 to 90 percent of the body’s muscles and burns as many calories as jogging. Nordic walking also improves muscle tone, coordination, posture and balance.
This activity is gentle on the joints because your body weight is distributed over four points: two feet and two poles. This makes it an excellent activity for seniors.
How to do it
All you need to enjoy Nordic walking is two poles and a pair of comfortable shoes. It can be done anywhere, including in the street, at the park or on a walking path. Plus, it can be done in any season. If necessary, you can take an introductory session to master the techniques and optimize your muscle engagement. For instance, as in cross-country skiing, the poles should be set at an angle, so the tips point backward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.