Beckley is seeing an evolution of movement at Evolve Physical Therapy.
Located at 122 Appalachian Drive inside of LA East behind the Nissan dealership in Beckley, the new practice is led by experienced physical therapist Christa Park.
Park is a graduate of both WVU and Marshall with a Bachelor’s of Exercise Physiology and a Doctorate of Physical Therapy, respectively. To mark the arrival of the new practice, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held a red ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
“I look forward to offering a different service, to give the community members a choice and more control over their health care,” Park said.
Park is a native of the region, having been raised in Summersville before attending WVU.
“After that, I worked in an outpatient physical therapy clinic as a rehab tech. I knew I wanted to finish my education, so we moved down to Kanawha County and I went back to school at Marshall,” Park said, describing the journey of attaining her experience and credentials. “I worked as a personal trainer while I went to school, but for the last six years I’ve worked in a nursing home, working with the geriatric population, and I love it. I have an interest in Parkinson’s disease and actually got certified in LSVT BIG."
LSVT is an acronym for the Lee Silverman Voice Treatment, which is a therapy protocol designed to specifically address the motor, sensory and non-motor symptoms of patients with Parkinson’s disease.
The BIG modifier isn’t actually an acronym but a distinction between two different approaches; LOUD is focused on improving daily communication while BIG is focused on improving movement and flexibility.
Park is also licensed in dry needling, a clinical form of acupuncture. “Dry needling is based on medical research but derived from ancient acupuncture,” Park said.
The services that Park will offer at Evolve Physical Therapy are not limited to dry needling and Parkinson’s disease therapy. She is giving the full gamut of holistic wellness care by offering arthritis treatment, orthopedic treatment, sports injury rehabilitation, injury prevention, back or neck pain, post-surgery rehabilitation and sacroiliac nerve or disc dysfunction.
Evolve Physical Therapy is not a traditional practice by any means because the time will be spent one-on-one with Park, almost like a combination of physical therapy and personal training.
“The happiest time of my life was when I was doing personal training,” Park said.
Evolve Physical Therapy is an out-of-network therapy provider, meaning Park is only accepting cash or credit at this time. Although this may limit availability and access to some patients who rely on insurance, Park is adamant that there are many benefits to this model as well.
“There’s no surprise bills that will show up down the road, it’s all straight up and it’s all forward. You also get access to me outside of employment time; you get more personalized care,” Park said.
Being located inside of LA East also offers convenient advantages for bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts, as well.
It is recommended to make appointments for Evolve Physical Therapy at 304-619-4501.
