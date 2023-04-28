The "Evil Dead" franchise is a storied one in the annals of horror film history. Sam Raimi’s original “Evil Dead” from 1981 was a campy, low-budget, horror classic that pushed the boundaries of what could be seen on screen. This month’s “Evil Dead Rise” brings that same energy to modern audiences with a frenetic pace, impressive visuals and intense action sequences.
The film starts with an impressive, extended tracking shot that is highly reminiscent of the opening of “The Shining,” and the dread sets in from that moment until the unrelenting climax. The narrative centers on a guitar technician named Beth who is visiting her sister, Ellie, in modern-day New York City. Ellie is recently separated and lives in a shabby apartment with her three kids Danny, Bridget and a pre-teen named Kassie. When the kids are out getting some pizza, a random earthquake occurs that opens a hole in the ground that lets Danny explore an abandoned safety deposit vault.
It’s inside this safety deposit box that Danny discovers a “Book of The Dead,” or “Naturom Demonto,” alongside a vinyl recording of passage recitations from that volume. This, of course, unleashes demonic forces upon the unsuspecting family, and a night of terror ensues. Where most of the "Evil Dead" films take place in a secluded cabin, the claustrophobia in “Evil Dead Rise” takes the form of an entire apartment building floor.
This change of setting still keeps the spirit of the franchise alive with harrowing destruction taking place around the characters trapped in confined spaces – except now the added dread of modern architecture is used as another form of oppression for the characters. There’s a palpable atmosphere of desperation and determination. Despite these alterations to the formula, this most recent addition to the franchise still follows a standard format.
“Evil Dead Rise” could be considered a soft remake of the franchise in much the same way 2015’s “The Force Awakens” was a soft remake of “A New Hope.” There are new characters, some new events take place in a new setting but ultimately, beat for beat, “Evil Dead Rise” follows the established formula that makes the series so vaunted. That’s OK, however, as Lee Cronin’s reimagining succeeds as a terrifying horror film whose gore is sure to gross many audiences.
