Where would you go if you could be any version of yourself at any point in time, anywhere among the vast multiverse of possibilities that comprise reality?
Some versions of you may be just slightly different, or entirely foreign. Humanity itself may have evolved down a different evolutionary path in some possible universe while many others may not have the capacity for life at all. Where would you go? What would you do?
These are the questions at the heart of the stupendously surreal “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a film which challenges the very notion of choice itself. Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is what happens when many disparate genres are successfully aligned to produce an experience which is profoundly intelligent, wildly humorous and emotionally driven with a focus on character development that propels the film past its complicated premise.
Michell Yeoh, of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” fame, plays Evelyn Wang, a stressed-out, callous laundromat owner under IRS audit along with her husband, Waymond Wang (played by “Temple of Doom” alum Ke Huy Quan). Things take a turn for the crazy when the IRS agent in charge of their case file, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, becomes a malevolent murderer bent on dispatching Evelyn by any means necessary. Or is that just one possible version of events? As Evelyn is rescued by another version of her husband, she learns that in the “alpha-verse” humanity has discovered the ability to transfer their consciousness into another universe entirely, some of which differ slightly based on how closely the neighboring universe resembles their own while others differ wildly the farther apart the two universes are. Much of the film’s humor comes naturally from this plot device as the mechanism used to activate the experiences of the other universe is to perform something completely random, such as eating a bar of Chapstick or putting your shoes on the wrong feet. This is because it creates a connection to a universe in which those random events do happen as in a truly infinite multiverse from which every possible sequence of events not only can happen but WILL happen.
Much of the film’s pathos revolves around the inherent nihilism that becoming aware of every possibility in your life would inevitably lead to. When you can see every single decision and all the ripple effects each one would have, what consequence is there for you? This is the question that drives the film’s antagonistic force, the mysterious Jobu Tupaki, a former experimental test subject whose mind has splintered due to being exposed to far too many different possible realities. Seeing everything, everywhere, at every point in time has caused her mind to break. Wishing to escape the meaninglessness of a life where every outcome is known, she has attempted to create a singularity of all objects in all points of time thus reducing everything to nothingness. This is only just one example of how the themes of the film perfectly intertwine with the narrative. Generational conflict plays a major theme as well, and like the theme of existential nihilism, a powerful allegory plays out in the narrative for the viewer to digest in real time as well as to ponder far after the credits have rolled.
That’s not to say that the film is overly concerned with the philosophical elements inherent in a story of this type. There are numerous, and many humorous, nods to film history itself such as an ode to “2001: A Space Odyssey” and obvious references to “The Matrix,” although done with a hilarious and original twist. The jokes are plentiful but never detract from the tone or the beauty of the cinematography. Many of the action sequences are shot in wide, full frames, which allow the viewer to digest exactly what is happening. This is how genre melding succeeds; by applying what makes each style successful, there is a creation whose sum is greater than its parts. The very moment that you begin to contemplate the implications of certain questions, you find yourself blindsided by a joke you would have never expected, and that further reinforces the theme that anything, and everything, is happening everywhere. You will not be able to predict where the story goes, and when the heartfelt moments begin, they are all the more impactful for it.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a masterclass not just in filmmaking but in story-telling itself. A tight script which pulls no punches, leaves no stone unturned (literally) and keeps the viewer engaged throughout its 139-minute runtime. The acting is tremendous, contemplative and emotional. The action is superb while the comedy is hilarious. There aren’t enough adjectives to describe just how stellar this film is. A modern-day masterpiece if there ever was one, it’s a culmination of film history and scientific exploration all rolled into one experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat and more than a little misty-eyed at the emotional throughline at the center of the story and the universe itself. This is the kind of film that makes you think about the meaning of life long after the credits have rolled and you’re driving back home wondering what might have been if you took a left instead of a right at that last red light.
— “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.