Events planned to honor musical legend

“When and where I grew up, there were only two places to sing — church or school,” Bill Withers told former Register-Herald reporter Mannix Porterfield for a West Virginia South article in 2007. “We always sang in quartets, whether it was gospel in the church or doo-wop in the school.”
It’s been 65 years since Withers, a three-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who passed away March 30, 2020 at 81, sang doo-wop as a student at Stratton High School.
And though he won’t be on hand to perform the songs that launched him to fame, his music will ring out Saturday, first from the streets surrounding his alma mater then from an uptown Beckley concert as May 15 is declared Bill Withers Day.
• • •
Saturday’s events will kick off at 11 a.m. with the dedication of the new Bill Withers historical marker across from what is now Stratton Elementary School on South Fayette Street.
The dedication will include remarks from Tom Sopher, president of the Raleigh County Historical Society, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, who will proclaim May 15 “Bill Withers Day,” Rev. Frederick Hightower, Cornelius “C.V.” Thompson, a friend of the Withers family, and Dennie (D.J.) Morgan Jr.
Morgan, along with his wife Annie, spearheaded the fundraiser for the historical marker.
“Bill Withers transcends music,” Morgan said. “We’re very fortunate that many of his songs were about our area and growing up in our area and the special community that we have.”
Morgan said he and Moore hoped to secure a marker years ago, but learned Withers wasn’t eligible because he was still living.
“So, we did not want to waste a moment after Mr. Withers passed away in taking the steps to honor him in a way that realistically should have been done a long time ago,” he said.
The 11 a.m. dedication will be interspersed with performances of Withers’ music.
Then, from noon to 6 p.m., the community is invited to a free concert at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway in uptown Beckley for a full day of music in celebration of Bill Withers.
Performers will include Shawn Benfield, The Carpenter Ants, Untrained Professionals, Jamie Lester and Drew Lawrence, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, and Lady D & Mi$$ion.
Doris “Lady D” Fields said she is looking forward to the event, adding Bill Withers served as an inspiration to her.
“He sort of helped me to see that people from West Virginia could get outside of the state and be stars,” she said. “He was a really big role model for me when I was growing up. He’s one of my favorite songwriters of all-time and I’m excited to be able to participate.”
Rev. Fredrick Hightower, a pastor and sculptor from Charleston, will speak at both the dedication and during the concert.
Hightower has been commissioned to complete a statue of Bill Withers for placement in town.
Fields said she hopes the marker placed in the community in which Withers was educated and the future placement of the statue will lead to more opportunities in which to honor the musical legend.
“Young people have to know about him first before they can be inspired by him,” she said.
That’s what Morgan hopes for as well.
“It’s one of the reasons we chose the placement of the sign,” he said, of the spot overlooking the property where Withers spent so many years.
“Hopefully some kids in the community will draw some inspiration.”
• • •
Both the marker dedication and the concert are open to the public at no charge.
Beckley Police will block South Fayette Street from F to G Streets beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Those who attend the event can park in front of and to the side of Stratton Elementary.
Attendees of both events are encouraged to bring chairs.
Both Sopher and Morgan said they hope to see a large turnout.
“We’d love for everyone to come,” Sopher said.
Morgan added, “We’d love to see everyone in the community be there. I think Bill deserves it. Hopefully he’ll be looking down on us that day and smiling a little bit that his community took the time to honor him.”
Future events to honor Bill Withers, who is also in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will be announced during the day’s festivities, which are part of the Rhododendron Festival.
