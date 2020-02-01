From Wonka walks to extreme bull riding, dinner theaters, Valentine's Day celebrations and festive fundraisers for local Humane Societies, those in search of something to do don't have to go far. Take a look at our February events calendar, which offers exciting events throughout the region.
Feb. 5
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington
The Simon & Garfunkel Show, featuring a live band, is the world's most popular theater show about the famed music duo, whose hits include include "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "The Boxer" and "Homeward Bound."
www.marshall.edu/muartistseries
Feb. 7
Dale Watson and His Lonestars
Friday, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg
Spend an evening of music with Dale Watson, the Austin-born honkey-tonker who carries on in the tradition of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, performing his "Ameripolitan" brand of American roots music.
Feb. 8
Hinton's Got Talent
Saturday, 6 p.m., Summers County Memorial Building, Hinton
Finalists — Mia Bailey, Lori Anglas, Kyla Meadows, Cody Bragg, Hayden Sears, Leighette Harless, Kaylee Davis, Shaun Crook, and Barbara & Brad Trivett — will compete for the 2020 title. Ticket proceeds help award a scholarship to a Summers County High School senior.
Visit Hinton's Got Talent on Facebook
Feb. 8
New River Humane Society Fur Ball
Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight, Holiday Lodge Hotel and Conference Center
Swing into 2020 with the New River Humane Society's roaring '20s-themed "The Great Catsby" Fur Ball fundraiser. The event, the shelter's biggest of the year, will feature live music by the Stacy Carroll Project, dinner from Cathedral Catering, a silent auction, cash bar and dancing. Call the Fayette County Animal Control at 304-574-3682 for more information.
Visit New River Humane Society on Facebook
Feb. 8
Raleigh County Humane Society Annual Fur Ball
Saturday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tamarack, Beckley
The Raleigh County Humane Society invites the community out for a night of fun as it presents its seventh annual Fur Ball fundraiser. This year's event features a "Feline Fine" theme and will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, DJ and dancing, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a wine pull. Call 304-253-8921 for tickets.
Feb. 9
Mountain Stage
Sunday, 7 p.m., Culture Center Theater, Charleston
Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Keller & The Keels, Fruition and more.
Feb. 12
Waitress, The Musical
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county and run-in with someone new show Jenna a chance at a new life, she looks for the courage to take the leap. The show features the music of Grammy-nominee artist Sara Bareilles ("Love Song" and "Brave").
Feb. 13-15
Black Knight Dinner Theatre: Dearly Beloved
Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Historic Black Knight, Beckley
An over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small town eccentrics. What could possibly go wrong? Enjoy dinner and this show, presented by Theatre West Virginia.
Feb. 14-15
Extreme Bull Riding
Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, Beckley
Watch what's billed as "the toughest sport on Earth," as professional cowboys climb atop a bull to see who can keep their seat the longest.
www.beckleyconventioncenter.com
Feb. 15
Fayetteville’s Wonka Walk
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Fayetteville
Enjoy delicious handcrafted sweet treats during this Willy Wonka-themed walk through downtown Fayetteville. A Golden Ticket awaits one lucky winner who will receive a "scrumdiddlyumptious" prize. Visitors are encouraged to dress in Willy Wonka-inspired attire.
Feb. 15
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out and Long Point String Band
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Tamarack, Beckley
Spend Valentine's Day weekend at Tamarack After Dark with an evening of music. Dinner and cocktail hour showcasing beer from Weathered Ground Brewery are available for purchase from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15
Barbara Nissman
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg
Steinway artist and concert pianist Barbara Nissman has performed with the leading orchestras of Europe and the United States, including the London Philharmonic, the Royal Philharmonic, the BBC Symphony, the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the National Symphony and others.
Feb. 15
The Second City
Saturday, 7 p.m., Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton
This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City’s history made famous by superstars including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner and Bill Murray. Audiences will enjoy the skits as well as the group's trademark improv during the fast-paced night of comedy.
Feb. 15
Woody Hawley Concert Series — Peter Mulvey
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston
Enjoy an evening of songs and stories from singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey, a frequent guest on "Mountain Stage" who has been tapped to do a TED Talk and will serve as the guest host.
Feb. 15
Valentine's Celebration
Saturday, 8 p.m., Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens
Spend the weekend away or just head to Twin Falls Saturday evening for a Valentine's Dance in the Azalea Room. The event includes appetizers, refreshments and dancing with music from Dave Alley. Overnight and weekend packages are available. Contact the front desk at 304-294-4000.
wvstateparks.com/event/valentines-weekend-2
Feb. 20
Finding Neverland
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington
This award-winning show, hailed by NPR as "far and away the best musical of the year," provides a look at the creation of one of the world's most-beloved fictional characters: Peter Pan.
www.marshall.edu/muartistseries
Feb. 22
Winter Warmer: A Craft Beer Festival
Saturday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Bluefield Arts Center, Bluefield
Stay cozy and warm at this indoor winter craft beer festival at the Bluefield Arts Center. Enjoy live music from The Steele Cookin' Band, West Virginia craft beer, food and more.
Feb. 23
Mountain Stage
Sunday, 7 p.m., Culture Center Theater, Charleston
Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Railroad Earth, Jake Shimabukuro, Joe Pug and more.