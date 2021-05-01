After a year of canceled events and creative adaptation, the City of Beckley is getting its groove back.
Cruises, walks, a photo contest, pickleball tournament, and concerts — including a Motown Revue and a tribute to the late Bill Withers — are part of a month packed with events planned to celebrate southern West Virginia’s treasured rhododendrons.
“We’re happy this year to be able to be getting back into the swing of things,” said Jill Moorefield, event director for the City of Beckley. “It was challenging for everyone last year.”
Challenging as it was, Moorefield and the city did their best to adapt to 2020. Neighborhood cruises, drive-in concerts, and a reverse Christmas parade in which cars drove past rows of floats took the places of their non-pandemic counterparts. But as successful as they were, they simply weren’t the same.
“Everybody is excited,” she said. “The community is excited. The vendors are excited to get to come back out. The performers are excited to be able to be back out.”
Even though some of the Rhododendron Festival’s past signature events — Sweet Treats, Founders Day, and the RhodoBoogie Car Show — are not planned this year, several new events are being offered, including a photo contest.
During the month of May, Active Southern WV will host a Facebook Photo Contest. While hiking on trails or at parks near Beckley, take a photo of rhododendrons and submit it to the 2021 Rhododendron Festival event page on Facebook with the hashtag #WVRhodofest21 by May 29 for a chance to win a prize with the most “likes.” The contest is for amateur photographers only.
The festival kicks off May 8 with a car cruise. Show vehicles can line-up at the Cross Point Church on Crescent Road between 4:00 and 4:30 p.m. The route will be the same as last year’s cruise, with an added option to ride around Old Mill Village and cruise Robert C. Byrd Drive. Participants can ride to Shade Tree Car Club’s scheduled cruise-in at Logan’s to show their vehicles during the evening.
On May 9, at 2 p.m. the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine will pay tribute to female miners.
Then, on May 15, Shade Tree Car Club will feature a Car and First Responders Show at Little Beaver State Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with music by East of Memphis.
And at 11 a.m., also on May 15, the Raleigh County Historical Society will celebrate the new Bill Withers marker, placed across the street from the late singer-songwriter’s Stratton High School alma mater. Following the dedication ceremony, several bands, organized by Matt Mullins, are expected to celebrate the music of Withers, a Grammy-winning artist from Slab Fork who died in March of 2020. Performances will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway and include Drew Lawrence, Lady D, The Carpenter Ants, Lords of Lester, Shawn Benfield, The Untrained Professionals, and Matt Mullins and the Bringdowns. A few vendors will be on site. Future projects to honor Withers will be announced.
The fun continues May 22 with a Pickleball Tournament. Moorefield said plans are in the works, and interested players should contact Dave Barksdale at 304-673-8390 or 304-763-5885.
Also May 22, A Rhododendron Cruise from 4 to 4:30 p.m., with cars lining up at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport then riding to Grandview to view scenic overlooks and rhododendrons Moorefield said she is hoping will be in bloom by then. “With rhododendrons, you never know exactly when they’ll be in bloom, but people are welcome to visit Grandview any day.”
May 22 also features rhododendron walks at Grandview, at 4 and 5:30 p.m., narrated by National Park Rangers pointing out the beauty and importance of the park’s rhododendrons to a diverse population of birds.
And if that weren’t enough of a full day, May 22 at 6 p.m., fans of history and architecture will meet at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theater for a walking tour and presentation on Alex Mahood, Architect of the Coalfields. Interested parties should Contact Scott Worley at 304-228-1851 to purchase a $10 ticket.
On Monday, May 24, The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre takes center stage with an open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. To reserve a performance slot, message the theatre at facebook.com/TheRaleighWV, or email TheRaleighWV@gmail.com.
Wednesday, May 26, is highlighted by a full moon and a ride/walk on the McManus Trail to celebrate it, sponsored by Active Southern W.Va. Those interested in bicycle riding and walking with a group, should meet at the Art Park 3rd Avenue parking lot.
The last weekend of the month closes the annual Rhododendron Festival with two West Virginia Miners home baseball games, cruises, and concerts. The baseball games are scheduled for 6:35 p.m., Friday and Saturday, at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Fireworks are planned to follow Saturday’s game. And concerts are planned to follow a final 4-4::30 p.m. neighborhood cruise that lines up at Park Middle School and ends at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza, where the music begins at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re really excited about the May 29 concert,” Moorefield said.
It features Motown music with artist impersonations by How Great Thou Art Theatre Group.
“We are actually recreating the Motown Revue that was popular in the '60s,” said performer Crystal Tucker. “We have tributes to Martha and the Vandellas, The Supremes, Little Stevie Wonder, Tammi Terrell, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight and Mary Wells, with a possible appearance by a Smokie Robinson character.”
Stick around as the journey through decades continues with 1980s music by Quiet Enough, Moorefield added. “It will be really fun.”
Throughout the festival, special exhibits and events will also take place at the Beckley Exhibition Mine, Beckley Art Center, Tamarack, Mountain State Mini-Golf, and the Youth Museum, where the exhibit “Thomas & Friends Ride the Rails” is open Tuesdays through Saturdays,
“Just pray for nice weather on weekends during May, and then in June we’ll bring back Fridays in the Park. And on June 25, The Great Race will be coming back to Beckley!”
Moorefield added that a new event called Third Fridays may be happening in July and August. Talks are underway with downtown businesses to showcase and celebrate their businesses, one downtown block each a time. For more information, call 304-256-1776 or email jmoorefield@beckley.org.
For details on those and other events, visit Beckley Events on Facebook, or the city’s website, www.beckley.org.
“The festival committee appreciates sponsorship funds from the Beckley-Raleigh County CVB (raleighcountyevents.com), and partnerships with event hosts,” Moorefield added. “It is recommended that attendees follow the CDC guidelines pertaining to Covid-19 and continue being careful by social distancing as much as possible.”
(Sidebar)
More Events to Come …
May 8-29: Rhododendron Festival.
June – August: Fridays in the Park – music, food vendors, Word Park, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 5: National Trails Day
June 20: WV Day activities at the Exhibition Coal Mine/ Youth Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 25: Great Race – National Vintage Car Event stop in Beckley, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Music by Randy Gilkey, and Buddy Allen & Cheat River Band.
July 4th: Fireworks display at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 9:30 p.m.
July-August: Farmers Market at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza – MWF 3-5:30 p.m.
July 31: Annual Summer Cruise-in Car Show, Downtown, 5-8 p.m., Music by The Danley Band
August 21: Honey Festival – Exhibition Coal Mine 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
August 21-28: Appalachian Festival (Various activities around the community, including Makers Market at the Convention Center Aug. 27-28 and the Appalachian Street Fair downtown Aug. 28.
September 4-11: Kids Classic Festival
October 2: Chili Night, 5 - 8:30 p.m.
November 11: American Legion’s Veterans Day Parade
Dec 4: Christmas Parade