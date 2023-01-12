charleston, w.va. – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host a commemoration and celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an ecumenical service, march, and bell-ringing at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Gov. Jim Justice will lead the bell-ringing ceremony.
Nationally recognized journalist Asra Nomani will be the event’s keynote speaker. Nomani is Senior Fellow in the Practice of Journalism at Independent Women’s Network, the national grassroots and advocacy arm of Independent Women’s Voice.
The ceremony can be viewed live on Gov. Justice’s Facebook Page or on the broadcast scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, at 7:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel.
The symbolic march will follow the ecumenical service with the bell-ringing to begin at noon on the steps of the Capitol. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
