When Gayle and Ben Vest started researching for the book "World War II in Summers County," there were seven living WWII vets from Summers County between the ages of 95-98.
Describing it as a monumental undertaking is an understatement.
“I really didn’t have any idea that it would take two years, or I never would have started it,” said Gayle Vest, chuckling. “Or that there were that many veterans in Summers County.”
According to the 1940 census, in Hinton, there were 3,000 men between the ages of 18-45. Two thousand of them served in WWII.
“Of those, 86 killed in service-related or while in service,” noted Ben Vest. “Eighteen were prisoners of war out of Summers County.”
The 700-plus-page book details historical facts and the accounts of veterans, their widows, and their children.
Ben said, “The book holds excerpts from [veteran’s] diaries about the war, what they went through, and what they wanted to do when they got home.”
“One fella had a list of the food he wanted to eat when he got home. He had written down 'a whole bunch of bananas, a jar of peanut butter, and a quart of ice cream,'” added Gayle.
"World War II in Summers County" is sponsored by the Summers County Historical Society and focuses on two things: the veterans and the families left behind.
“The people who served and the people who remained here and worked here, and suffered here in many ways,” said Gayle.
“The war affected civilians, too,” said Ben.
■■■
"World War II in Summers County" has three purposes.
According to Ben, it is about recording Summers County history; raising money, as the proceeds go to Summers County Historical Society projects; and fun.
“The real fun was to interview a lot of people. We would go to their house and they would start talking, and the first thing you know, they’ve got gems. It was a lot of fun.”
Gayle shared the story of one man’s childhood memories of gathering milkweed pods for the war effort.
“The filler stuff of the milkweed pods was used to fill lifejackets. I looked it up and lo and behold there was a factory in Michigan. They were built after the war started to process all these milkweed pods.”
Before the war, lifejackets were filled with a product from a tree in southeast Asia. After the war started, there was no access to that product.
According to Gayle, the military did all kinds of research on feathers and other filler options to try to figure out what they could put inside the lifejackets.
“They finally settled on milkweed pods.”
During World War II, money was raised by taxation, by war bonds, and by those actually contributing money.
Newspaper clippings they found tell the stories of children who memorized weekly Bible scriptures being awarded a 25-cent stamp.
“At the time they sold war bonds and if you couldn’t afford a war bond, you could buy stamps. After you accumulated so many stamps, you could turn the stamps in for a war bond. So, the children were awarded a stamp,” the couple added.
Local newspapers would publish donor names, their community, and the donation amount.
“Whether 10 cents or $2 it was all to support the war.”
The history-searching duo also uncovered stories of three Summers County natives who were “Rosie the Riveters.”
“It was a real thing for families to let their daughters go off to Baltimore by themselves,” said Ben. “It was a classic example of social change with women taking on a whole new role and the contribution they made and the resistance they faced in a lot of cases.”
"It was fun doing it,” said Gayle, “but it was sobering, very sobering.”
■■■
When they started, they had no idea how big the project would become.
Members of the Summers County Historical Society solicited their friends, neighbors, and family members for stories. They did some proofreading to make sure the information was accurate.
Gayle did all the typing and a lot of research.
Summers countians were also helpful. “When they found out we were doing the book, they wanted their people to be included.”
They worked at it for two years. Then it took six months to be published.
“It is important to record history before it is lost,” said Gayle.
■■■
Proceeds from book sales are used for various projects, such as historic road signs and the historical society’s endowment with the Hinton Foundation.
Each year, the historical society awards a $1,000 scholarship to a high school student.
On Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at the McCreery Hotel in Hinton, the Summers County Historical Society is hosting an event to celebrate the book.
Keith Lilly, history professor at Concord University, will share his knowledge of World War II in Summers County.
The event will recognize veterans, their wives, and their families.
