Thursday, June 8
• Thursday Evening Group Ride, free event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm and Campground, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville. Every Thursday evening, meet for a group ride on trails right across the street from Arrowhead Bike Farm. Bring your own bike and helmet or rent one from Arrowhead for the evening. Walk up or schedule online. 304-900-5501, https://arrowheadbikefarm.com
• Waynestock Outdoor Adventure & Music Festival, noon, Cantrell Ultimate Rafting, 49 Cantrell Drive, Fayetteville. Waynestock Outdoor Adventure & Music Festival is held annually in the New River Gorge of West Virginia. Choose from a variety of outdoor adventures (whitewater rafting, paddle boarding, hiking, biking, climbing, disc golf, ghost town exploring, waterfall pool jumping, river kayaking, lake kayaking, ATV tours, and more) or simply relax and unwind. For the less thrill-seeking folks, explore the historic town of Fayetteville, complete with coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, breweries, adventure outfitters, and quaint shops all through the town. https://allevents.in/fayetteville/200023986874238
Saturday, June 10
• Waterpark Movie Night, “Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m., ACE Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Watch as dinosaurs take over a soon-to-open theme park in Central America. This is the classic film that started an epic franchise. Watch “Jurassic Park” on the big screen while you float around a lake in your very own inner tube. Tickets are $20 per person and include an hour of waterpark fun before the movie starts. Dinner and snacks are available at The Lost Paddle adjacent to the waterpark. 1-800-787-3982, https://aceraft.com/event/waterpark-movie-night-jurassic-park/
Monday, June 12
• Tween/Teen Book Club, 5 p.m., Craft Memorial Library, 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Participants ages 10-18 discuss a different book each month and take part in an activity. Registration required. 304-325-3943
Thursday, June 15
• Youth Paint Night at Fayette County Park - Rainbow Tree, 6-8 p.m., Fayette County Park, 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville. A paint night for kids ages 7-11 at Fayette County Park in Shelter 1. Kids will learn about art concepts in a fun and supportive environment. $30 includes all materials and step-by-step instruction on a 16x20-inch canvas. Acrylic paint will be used so please dress child in clothing that may accidentally get paint on it.
Saturday, June 17
• Wine & Jazz Music Festival, 3 p.m., 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, on the lawn at the University of Charleston for a full day of musicians, regional wines, and food. Tickets are $45. Online ticket sales will end Friday, June 16, at 9 p.m. (tickets will still be available to purchase on Saturday at the Main Gate). Free wristbands for admission for children age 12 and under, if accompanied by a paying adult, will be available at the Main Gate. 1-800-995-4682, https://allevents.in/charleston/200024404396845
Sunday, June 18
• Donna the Buffalo, David Childers & The Serpents, Alisa Amador, and more on “Mountain Stage,” 7 p.m., 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Building 435, Charleston. All tickets to this show are e-tickets and will be emailed upon purchase. This event will also be offered as a live stream. https://allevents.in/charleston/200024120072443
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.