Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3
• Mountain Music Festival, ACE Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill, featuring over 20 bands on a mountaintop stage. Featuring Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, The Infamous Stringdusters, Andy Frasco & The UN, Big Something, Rising Appalachia, Sierra Hull, Vince Herman Band & more. Plus food, vendors, visual artists, workshops, camping and adventures in New River Gorge National Park and preserve. 800-787-3982, https://mountainmusicfestwv.com/tickets/
Saturday, June 3
• Alderson Strawberry Festival, 10 a.m., Sunset Berry Farm, 791 Sunset School Road, Alderson, 4 miles from town atop Flat Mountain. Strawberry lovers who prefer to avoid the crowd can visit the farm from May 20 through June 4. The farm is home to the state’s largest bounce pad, an enchanted forest with a scavenger hunt, a tractor-pulled cow ride, swings, and field games. These activities are available for endless family fun any time the farm is open. 304-646-3784, https://www.facebook.com/events/638699360968000/
Wednesday, June 7
• Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Gently used books and other items available for purchase. Call 304-325-3943.
Thursday, June 8
• Waynestock Outdoor Adventure & Music Festival, noon, Cantrell Ultimate Rafting, 49 Cantrell Drive, Fayetteville. The festival is held annually in the New River Gorge. Choose from a variety of outdoor adventures (whitewater rafting, paddle boarding, hiking, biking, climbing, disc golf, ghost town exploring, waterfall pool jumping, river kayaking, lake kayaking, ATV tours, and more) or simply relax and unwind. For the less thrill-seeking folks, explore the historic town of Fayetteville, complete with coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, breweries, adventure outfitters, and quaint shops all through the town. https://allevents.in/fayetteville/200023986874238
• Thursday Evening Group Ride, free event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm and Campground, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville. Every Thursday evening, meet for a group ride on trails right across the street from Arrowhead Bike Farm. Bring your own bike and helmet, or rent one from Arrowhead for the evening. Walk up or schedule online. 304-900-5501, https://arrowheadbikefarm.com
Saturday, June 10
• Waterpark Movie Night, “Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m., ACE Adventure Resort, 1 Concho Road, Oak Hill. Watch as dinosaurs take over a soon-to-open theme park in Central America. This is the classic film that started an epic franchise. Watch “Jurassic Park” on the big screen while you float around the lake in your very own inner tube. Tickets are $20 per person and include an hour of waterpark fun before the movie starts. Dinner and snacks are available at The Lost Paddle adjacent to the waterpark. 1-800-787-3982, https://aceraft.com/event/waterpark-movie-night-jurassic-park/
Monday, June 12
• Tween/Teen Book Club, 5 p.m., Craft Memorial Library, 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Participants ages 10-18 discuss a different book each month and take part in an activity. Registration required. 304-325-3943
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Thursday, June 15
• Youth Paint Night at Fayette County Park-Rainbow Tree, 6-8 p.m., 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville. A paint night for kids ages 7-11 at Fayette County Park in Shelter 1. Kids will learn about art concepts in a fun and supportive environment. $30 includes all materials and step-by-step instruction on a 16x20-inch canvas. Acrylic paint will be used, so please dress the child in clothing that may accidentally get paint on it.
