Friday, Dec. 30
l Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, 7 p.m., online event – The multi-platinum, critically acclaimed Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its Winter Tour 2022, returning with the show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” For the first time ever, Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring your favorite rock holiday tradition directly into your home with a live stream performance of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” Visit trans-siberian.com for information.
Saturday, Dec. 31
l New Year’s Eve bash, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Dish Cafe – Ring in the new year with acoustic guitarist Ryan Smith from 6:30 to 9 p.m. then get your dance groove on after 10 p.m. when they crank up the house playlist. Enjoy Chef’s Favorite Steak & Seafood Specialties, including lobster tails, veal ossobuco with risotto, and fettuccine pomodoro with mussels. Call 304-763-2366 for reservations. Early dinner seatings from 4 to 7 p.m. and late dinner seatings from 8 to 10 p.m.
l New Year’s Eve with The Parachute Brigade, 7 p.m. at The Gaines Estate, 225 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville – Begin with a dinner catered by Dobra Zupas. Then dance the night away with one of Fayetteville’s favorite bands, The Parachute Brigade. Full night ticket: $90, opens at 7 p.m., includes dinner in The Gaines Estate house catered by Dobra Zupas, live concert, late-night appetizers and champagne toast. There are two options for dinner. Entree choice will be selected with ticket purchase. Late night ticket: $60, opens at 8:30 p.m., includes live concert, late-night appetizers and champagne toast.
l New Year’s Eve Toast with a Ghost, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Lewis House/Hank Williams Museum, 214 Main St. E., Oak Hill – Haunted Beckley and the Lewis House are bringing tales of local history and haunts over their famous charcuterie board. Then, gear up with ghost-hunting equipment and split up for paranormal investigations in the over-100-year-old Lewis House Museum. Beware, attendees will be investigating in areas of a former funeral home. Close to midnight, gather in the ballroom for the New Year’s Eve countdown and toast. $40 per person, $75 per couple, $20 Haunted Beckley members. Call 304-549-0332 for more information.
Sunday, Jan. 1
l Polar Swim – The thrill of the chill! It’s bold to be cold! Dive into the new year with a polar bear swim. The Fayette Station Polar Swim is an annual New Year’s Day tradition. All are welcome to join in at your own risk. Meet at 12:45 p.m. at Fayette Station to fill out waivers for the plunge at 1 p.m. Participants must sign a liability waiver to participate.
l First Day Hikes, 1 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest – Meet at the Nature Center in Kanawha State Forest for a variety of hikes: easy, moderate, challenging.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
l New River CTC Invitation Basketball Tournament, noon to 8 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center – 22 Class AAAA, AAA, AA and A teams from around the state converge on Beckley for exciting basketball action that culminates in the crowning of six champions on Championship Saturday, Jan. 7. For more information, visit nrctcf.org/inviational-2023.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Human rights meeting, Beckley City Hall, 5 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
l Alderson’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show, 9 to 10 p.m. in Alderson – The Town of Alderson will have an awesome family-friendly fireworks display, which will be best viewed from the historic Alderson Memorial Bridge. Sponsored by Alderson Main Street/Town of Alderson and performed by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department, weather permitting.
— Gary Vaughan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.