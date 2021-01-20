Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Feb. 22, 2008. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
What makes the difference between an ordinary day and an extraordinary one?
For me, the answer came late in a week I had spent whining to the Lord over something I felt was unfair.
I stewed in my juices for days, living hypocritically. Every morning, I read several passages in my Bible and prayed for the ability to live a Christ-like life.
Then, I returned to my anger, bitterness and general unhappiness.
There was not a single day God had not answered some specific prayer for me. I thanked Him, but with little real praise or heart-felt gratitude.
He poured out all kinds of blessings on me through people I met, conversations with co-workers and friends and unexpected cards that came in the mail.
I returned those blessings by pouting, fretting and complaining to Him about my “issues.”
By Thursday, I had worn myself out. Nothing saps my energy more than negative thinking.
On Friday, when I sat down for a quiet time with God, I reflected on the bad attitude that had infected my whole week. My eyes fell on Psalms 91:11, “God will give His angels charge over you to keep you in all your ways.”
I chuckled as I began to think what this week had been like for my guardian angel. I had visions of a totally frazzled heavenly bodyguard trudging in and collapsing at the Lord’s feet. I could just hear the weary messenger lament, “Lord, give me the grace to bear up under the load of taking care of this woman! The week isn’t even over yet, and boy, am I pooped! I hate it when she’s like this!”
Humor was momentary. There wasn’t anything funny about the wear and tear on my spirit this week — all brought on by a skewed perspective and a whole lot of self-pity.
I began to pray and ask God to give me the mind of Christ about the matters troubling me. I read Philippians 2, which talks about Christ’s willingness to be a servant.
After I had read and prayed for a while, I was getting ready for work. As I was putting on my watch, I prayed, “Lord, give me a word from You that will help me maintain the mind of Christ today.”
I looked down into my armoire to pick up an earring, and there was a gold pin. The heart shape was made by four capital letters — LOVE.
Coincidence? I think not. Loving God and loving others as Christ loves them truly is the key to living out our call to be God’s hands and feet on this earth.
I sat down at the piano and played one of my favorite hymns, “Love Lifted Me.” Truly, it had. Focusing on God’s love, not only for me, but for those I considered hateful and unfair, changed the course of my whole day. My mood was lighter. I was genuinely friendly to people. I regained a sense of mission in what I do every day, and I suspect the changes in my attitude also made my guardian angel one happy guy.
