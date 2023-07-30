West Virginia is known for its high community engagement, small-town aesthetic and friendly atmosphere. Eppy’s Drug Store exemplifies these attributes in its dedication to serving the people of the downtown Beckley area.
This unwavering commitment to serving the local community has earned Eppy’s Drug Store The Register-Herald’s 2023 Reader Choice Award for Best Pharmacy.
Eppy’s Drug is not only the winner of the 2023 Best Pharmacy award, but it also has the distinction of being the oldest pharmacy in the city.
“We’ve been a pharmacy since 1960, and we’re always active in the community,” Matthew Wade said.
Wade is the CEO of Eppy’s Drug and has a background in the financial services industry.
My wife’s father originally started the pharmacy, and then it passed to her, so she continued the legacy,” Wade explained.
Wade’s wife, Mary Beth Wade, helped bring new services to the area such as intravenous drug administration and medication delivery options.
“She’s been the boots-on-the-ground pharmacist. She handles the medications, and she’s the one in charge around here,” Wade said. “I want to give credit to my wife.”
The IV medications are particularly important in helping to stem the tide in the fight against drug addiction.
The pharmacy was also instrumental in helping to inoculate the community against the spread of the Covid-19 virus in 2021.
“We were doing them (vaccines) before Covid but of course, once Covid kicked off, we began participating in the community events like at the armory,” Wade said.
One of the other advantages to having a small, hometown pharmacy in the middle of the city is the variety of personalized services such as delivery options, daily dose packaging and diabetes education training.
“I appreciate the customers making their voice known because we’ve worked very hard for our patients and we want the best for their well-being,” Wade said.
Eppy’s Drug Store is located at 2987 Robert C Byrd Drive, and its phone number is 304-252-6332.
