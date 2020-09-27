The footprint of coal runs deep in West Virginia.
Places that were once bustling boomtowns have become ghost towns or are dwindling in population as mining is no longer what it once was.
Many former mining areas have become historical sites, while others have been converted into alternate use projects – like Camp Waldo in Summers County.
Camp Waldo is nestled deep within the banks of the Greenbrier River — about 15 minutes from Hinton.
It was once a popular hotspot for coal families.
The camp, originally known as Camp Lightfoot, was built in 1941 by Koppers Coal Company.
The camp was created as a recreational camp for coal miners to send their kids to in the summer.
Thousands of miners’ children congregated at Camp Lightfoot from the 1940s to the 1980s while their parents were deep underground in the mountains of southern West Virginia mining for coal.
The former camp is once again welcoming school-age children – just under a different premise.
The new camp is now an environmental educational camp for children.
“Our goal is to connect kids with nature through outdoor learning and exploration while building self-reliance and instilling an ethic of responsibility,” Camp Waldo says in a statement on its website.
The nonprofit organization Appalachian Headwaters – which is known for its environmental work in central Appalachia – has opened the former mine camp up to rising fourth- and seventh-graders. Boys and girls are welcome.
Participants partake in hands-on environmental learning activities like beekeeping, woodcraft, and gardening, and creative arts activities like writing, music, theater, and art.
Camp Director Jonathan Walker-VanKuren says the camp is as educational as it is fun.
“We’re really trying to give the kids different experiences,” explained VanKuren. “We’re an elective-based camp, so campers get to sign up for different things.”
Camp Waldo offers a plethora of outdoor activities to keep the kids active like backpacking, paddle trips, basketball, archery, volleyball, and soccer – in addition to the educational programming.
VanKuren says the biggest goal of the camp is to not let any child’s family resources be a barrier.
“Last year was free and this (next) year we’re offering scholarships,” VanKuren said.
VanKuren says he didn’t get a chance to go to camp as a kid – and it’s something he always wanted to do.
“I come from a large family and she (mother) always said, ‘No. We have a backyard; that’s too expensive,’” VanKuren shared. “Giving these kids this opportunity has been really fulfilling to me. It’s exciting.”
Assistant Camp Director and Director of Environmental Education at Appalachian Headwaters Kevin Johnson says he didn’t get a chance to partake in overnight camps growing up either.
“I did go to a few local day camps as a kid, but not an overnight camp. I just love it,” Johnson shared.
Johnson says Camp Waldo is a good mix of outdoor adventure, exploration and creativity.
“We’re trying to blend exposure to the outdoors in different activities,” he said.
One of the most fulfilling parts of camp for him to date has been watching students (mentored through his Appalachian Headwaters partnership) jump right in and help educate novice campers on beekeeping.
“I know it also inspired the other camp instructors to see our campers step right up and talk and explain all about the bees to other campers.”
Parents get to decide if their campers participate in beekeeping, and the camp says it screens for allergies.
“It’s like a living lab,” said Johnson. The extraction of honey is typically popular among the campers.
Another fun activity, Johnson says, is the traditional campout. Every camper gets to go on one.
“I just see this as such a unique opportunity to grow,” said Johnson. “West Virginia’s greatest resource is its youth.”
Johnson says he has so many ideas for the camp in its years to come.
“I’m so excited to see where it goes,” he added.
Camp Waldo was unable to open this year due to Covid-19, but they’re hoping to be back in action next year.
“Our intention is to have camp next year,” VanKuren said. “Obviously we don’t know what that looks like.”
The camp says it’s hoping to age up each year with its campers. For instance, next year the camp plans to welcome fourth- through eighth-graders.
Organizers say they’re looking at a three-week camp session for 2021.
“I’m very excited about the work Waldo does,” said VanKuren. “We’re serving people that wouldn’t necessarily have the opportunity to participate in camp.”
For more information, visit www.campwaldo.org