LEWISBURG, W.Va. – The entry deadline for the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia's livestock and home, arts, and garden competition is July 14. All entries must be submitted online by midnight.
"Seeing the hard work exhibitors put into their entries and projects is always a highlight of the State Fair," CEO Kelly Collins stated. "From the quilts, art, food, flowers, and vegetables in the West Virginia Building, to livestock exhibits in the barns, it is a tradition we hope to continue to grow for years to come."
All entry information and registration can be found by visiting www.statefairofwv.com/competitions or by calling 304-645-1090. No late entries will be accepted.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on Aug. 10-19. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on West Virginia, is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Join the conversation by using #sfwv2023!
