LEWISBURG, W.Va. – Entries are officially open for the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia's livestock and home, arts, and garden competitions.
All rules and regulations as well as registration instructions are posted on the State Fair's website. The deadline to enter is July 14.
Competition highlights for 2023 include a revamped Sheep Shearing Competition, fan-favorite best pepperoni roll and chocolate lover's dessert delight cooking contests, and, of course, the rest of the cooking, flower, ag produce, needlework, and fine arts competitions. True to the State Fair's mission, livestock competitions are also available for West Virginia's 4-H and FFA, and open show classes.
Visit statefairfofwv.com for more information or to register online.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on Aug. 10-19.
For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Join the conversation by using #sfwv2023!
